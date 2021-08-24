There was no shortage of excitement during the Dieterich and Ramsey volleyball match on Monday evening.
Live crowds were back for the first time in two years, and the Movin' Maroons made sure to have their fans leave with smiles on their faces.
"We noticed they played so much better when they're excited," Dieterich co-head coach Lauren Garbe said. "Then, whenever they lose that energy, the crowd brings it right back."
Dieterich (1-0) won a thrilling contest against the Rams in three sets, and with the audience behind them, the Movin' Maroons always seemed to have the upper hand, especially when they had their backs against the wall.
In the first set, Dieterich lost a back-and-forth battle, 27-25, ending with Ramsey's Abbi Lorton receiving a pass from Korina Otto for the kill.
However, to co-head coach Nicole Flood, a lot of that could be credited to nerves.
"I think a lot of it was first-game jitters, especially with the new coaches," Flood said. "[They were] getting used to everything."
Despite the loss, the Movin' Maroons didn't let that demoralize them, as they went on to win the second set 25-15, pushing the momentum right back toward their side and forcing a decisive third set, where they wouldn't let Ramsey inch much closer after tying it at 19.
The Movin' Maroons won the third 25-20, after trailing 19-15 at one point during it, for Flood and Garbe's first career win, and to them, they couldn't ask for a better start.
"It was awesome. They got that excitement, and I couldn't be prouder of them," Garbe said. "I was hoping we could keep that good energy going because it makes a difference, and they played great."
OFFENSIVE PRODUCTION
Dieterich recorded 15 kills to go along with 15 assists.
Freshman Marli Michl led the team with five kills, while senior Emily Hall had four. Fellow senior Kaitlyn Boerngen added three kills, one being the final swing of the match, while junior Breanna Shull had two and sophomore Liv Brummer one.
As for assists, senior Alli Schmidt led the team with 12 helpers, while Shull had three.
"They placed the ball well," Garbe said. "As long as they get that good pass, I know they can get a good hit every time, so I'm excited to see what they can keep doing as long as they keep the other team on their toes."
The Movin' Maroons helped themselves in serve-receive, as well, with 11 aces.
Brummer led the team with four, Boerngen had three, and Schmidt and Hall each had two.
STRONG DEFENSE
Defensively, Dieterich recorded 15 digs.
Brummer and Hall led the team with four apiece, while Boerngen had three, Michl two, and Schmidt and Shull each with one.
"They did a really good job of digging and finding the tips," Flood said. "When Ramsey tipped it over, they were able to read them."
UP NEXT
Dieterich hosts Cisne at 6:15 p.m.
