EFFINGHAM — The Lincoln Prairie Conference announced its members of the girls all-conference first and second teams and honorable mentions following the Hume (Shiloh) w/ Kansas and Oakland (Tri-County) loss to Neoga in a Class 1A sectional semifinal.
Toledo (Cumberland) senior Abbie Becker earned a spot on the LPC All-Conference Second Team.
Joining Becker on the second team were Arcola junior Jacey Kessler, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Charley Condill, Arcola senior Eva Hopkins, Cerro Gordo-Bement junior Haylei Simpson, Bethany (Okaw Valley) senior Bailey Bennett, and Decatur (Lutheran) senior JuJu Mize. Kessler and Condill were both unanimous selections.
As for the first team, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Claire Seal joined Tri-County junior Josie Armstrong, Cerro Gordo-Bement senior Haley Garrett, Arcola sophomore Kacie Sisk, Tri-County senior Thaylee Barry and Tri-County senior Kaylin Williams. Seal, Armstrong and Garrett were all unanimous selections.
Lastly, earning a spot as an honorable mention were Cerro Gordo-Bement senior Reese Brunner, Bethany (Okaw Valley) junior Rissa Montgomery, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Kailee Otto and Toledo (Cumberland) junior Katelyn Shoemaker.
