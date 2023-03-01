Toledo (Cumberland) Macon (Meridian) Boys Basketball

Toledo (Cumberland) senior Gavin Hendrix dribbles the ball past a Macon (Meridian) defender in a Class 1A regional semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Waldrip Gymnasium at Cumberland High School in Toledo, Illinois. Hendrix earned a spot on the 2022-2023 Lincoln Prairie Conference All-Conference First Team.

 Alex Wallner Daily News

EFFINGHAM — The Lincoln Prairie Conference announced its members of the boys all-conference first and second teams and honorable mentions.

The teams were released following the Decatur (Lutheran) loss to Lexington in a Class 1A sectional semifinal on Tuesday night.

Toledo (Cumberland) senior Gavin Hendrix earned a spot on the LPC All-Conference First Team.

Joining Hendrix on the first team were Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Wyatt Hilligoss, Villa Grove junior Layne Rund, Cerro Gordo-Bement junior Tyson Moore, Decatur (Lutheran) junior Sebastian Hill, Bethany (Okaw Valley) senior Hudson Ruppert and Argenta-Oreanan junior Jaylynn Flowers. Hilligoss, Hendrix, Moore, Hill and Ruppert were all unanimous selections.

As for the second team, Cerro Gordo-Bement senior Konnor Waterhouse was joined by Argenta-Oreana sophomore Jamario Barbee, Decatur (Lutheran) senior Jamerr Campbell and junior Trent Collins, Arcola junior Jackson Miller and Broadlands (Heritage) senior Drew Williams.

Lastly, earning a spot as an honorable mention were Toledo (Cumberland) senior Trevin Magee, Bethany (Okaw Valley) junior Gibson Dickens, Arcola sophomore Braden Phillips and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond junior Connor Nettles.

Contact EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner at 618-510-9231 or alex.wallner@effinghamdailynews.com.

Tags

Trending Video