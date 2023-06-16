EFFINGHAM — State appearances aren't uncommon in the Raddatz household.
Jim Raddatz helped St. Anthony qualify twice in 1991 and 1992. His son, Camden, was a member of the 2023 Effingham baseball team that did the same just over a week ago.
"What goes around, comes around," Camden said. "I followed in his footsteps. It was really special to make it to state, especially with this team."
"I never thought about it too much at first," Jim added. "But then we started thinking at sectionals that they could make a run if they keep grinding."
Grinding is what happened, too.
This past Flaming Hearts season was a testament to that.
Effingham finished the season 22-17. The Hearts didn't reach the .500 mark until their 22nd game of it.
"We realized that it was do-or-die near the end of the season," Camden said. "Fight or flight and we chose to fight."
From April 29 to the end of the year, Effingham finished with a 14-6 record.
The Flaming Hearts defeated Marion, 8-1, in the Class 3A Olney (Richland County) Regional; Mt. Vernon, 6-3, in the Centralia Sectional and Champaign (Central), 4-0, in the Decatur Super-Sectional to advance to Joliet for the state tournament for the first time since 1942.
"Everything started falling together," Camden said. "We focused on the little things in practice that affected how we played in the game, so it was amazing to see and be a part of."
Jim was especially emotional after the super-sectional game.
"That was pretty nostalgic for me because I had so many of my friends and teammates from high school reach out to me," he said. "It was emotional. The way he played up there was awesome."
Jim added that how Camden played in the postseason was reminiscent of how he played growing up.
Camden gives his father a lot of credit for that.
"He's been coaching me since I was eight years old and even before that, he was coaching me," Camden said. "Whether playing catch in the backyard, playing whiffle ball, or talking about baseball, baseball has been a big part of our lives. So, he has influenced me in how I play the game and represent myself and my community on the field.
"The most important thing [he taught me] is to show respect, hold yourself accountable and lead by example."
Playing excellent defense was another valuable asset Camden learned from his father, too, and it paid off.
Camden — alongside senior shortstop Jack Harper — highlighted a defense that rarely made mistakes toward the tail end of the season.
"We pounded fundamentals in every practice," Jim said. "Between the boys on this team that I coached and the ones at St. Anthony, we got to where they didn't like the drills initially, but they got so good at them and it's carried over."
Case and point with Raddatz.
Nothing seemed to ever get by the infielder.
"Every day in practice, we'll work on double plays and build chemistry together," Camden said. "We work on that off the field, too. We're always hanging out, so we developed a good relationship. We understand one another and the moves we need to make."
Having the pitching in front of him also made it easier, though.
"It's always easy when Josh is pitching because we know he'll get a strikeout whenever we need it," Camden said. "It's important to remember that when Josh is pitching that he throws hard and a lot of players will be late on that ball, so I'm always expecting the ball and I've always played the infield behind [Kaiden Nichols]. You always have to expect the ball."
Camden isn't only excellent at anticipation, though.
He's also just as good of a teammate.
The senior-to-be is one of the energy-starters for the team, something that he takes after his dad.
"It's really good to see the enjoyment he had playing the game and I can tell you that I have the same enjoyment," Camden said.
Former Bulldogs head coach Craig Carr added to that, as well.
"I know Jim has passed on those traits to his kids, I'm sure, but I can also tell, as a father, that he's doing it for the right reasons," Carr said. "I know he has done a ton of work to establish the Effingham Heaters and that so often goes without thanks."
The only difference between Camden and Jim was their style and the different jerseys they wore.
Camden only needed to see one photo in an archived issue of the Effingham Daily News to see that.
"I think about how old those batting gloves are. Those things are ancient," Camden joked. "I also don't know why he's playing for St. Anthony, but we can get to that another time."
