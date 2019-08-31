Lightning postpones Effingham football 5 hrs ago Lightning during the Friday night football game between Breese Mater Dei and Effingham caused a postponement until Saturday afternoon. With 4:02 left in the 3rd quarter, Breese Mater Dei was leading Effingham 28-17. Tags Lightning Football Breese Mater Dei Sport Postponement Afternoon App Width COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries HARNER, Jennie May 26, 1917 - Aug 27, 2019 HANFLAND, CHARLES Clagg, Larry HESHMATPOUR, M.D., Behrooz Jan 1, 1945 - Aug 22, 2019 Brumleve, Claude Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHornets pick odd spot for nest at Oakridge CemeteryDairy Bar fire under investigationCorvette CaravanGolden Corral coming to Effingham; to fill Ryan’s Buffet site in 2020Fallen trooper worked in EffinghamSchultz's Dairy Bar in Altamont closesShackelford shakes up Hearts offenseFirefighters respond to fire at Quad GraphicsNewton's Bridges prepares for increased roleFirefighters respond to Quad Graphics Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.