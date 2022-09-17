It was surf's up, and the Effingham football team rode the wave all the way to a dominating victory over the Mattoon Green Wave Friday night.
Senior running back Evan Waymoth had his way on the ground for the Hearts while the defense pitched a shutout in Effingham's 34-0 victory at Mattoon High School. The win was the second in a row for the Hearts after dropping the first two games of the campaign to state-ranked opponents.
Waymoth finished the contest with 84 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns.
"Vision was a little better tonight," Effingham head coach Brett Hefner said. "He wants it so bad, and he runs so hard, but he hasn't played that position, and like everybody else, the more he plays it and the more he gets at it, the better reps he gets."
Waymoth scored his first touchdown on the Hearts (2-2, 1-1 Apollo Conference) first drive of the game.
After senior defensive back Connor Simmons intercepted a Slater Trier pass, Effingham worked a 14-play drive, culminating in a Waymoth seven-yard score to make it 6-0, following the missed point after, with 2:20 left in the opening quarter.
Then, following a Mattoon (1-3, 1-1 Apollo Conference) three-and-out, the Hearts scored again when senior quarterback Tanner Pontious rushed in from the goal line to make it 13-0 with 8:14 remaining in the first half.
Both defenses would then take control after that, as the Hearts didn't score again until their sixth drive, which was with 6:50 remaining in the third quarter when Pontious scrambled to his left and found senior Colton Loy on a short route. Loy then muscled his way toward the pylon before lunging over the goal line for a score for his first touchdown of the season.
"Happy for him. He's a senior; he hasn't gotten a ton of time, and he took advantage of his chance," Hefner said. "Tanner did a good job finding him and executed the play."
Overall, executing plays was something that Pontious did very well throughout the evening.
Pontious completed 9-of-12 passes for 65 yards and one score while rushing for an additional 70 yards on 13 carries.
"I thought we were pretty efficient tonight offensively," Hefner said. "That's how I would prefer us to be, not necessarily looking at stats but are the chains moving; are we making the right read, and are we giving the ball to the right person and all that."
The efficient offense wouldn't be much without the improvement down in the trenches, though.
What was a struggle through Weeks 1 and 2 has been a bright spot in the last two weeks for Effingham, as the offensive line has shown significant strides, and the numbers back that up.
"They're getting more comfortable," Hefner said. "We threw Blake Bushue in there to get him some reps, and it improved a little. It's all moving parts, and you don't know how it will fit together."
Effingham finished the game with 214 rushing yards.
Aside from Waymoth and Pontious, Caden Walls had two carries for eight yards. Weldon Dunston had two carries for 16 yards and one touchdown. Senior Muhammad Freeman had six carries for 29 yards, and junior Gaige Gillum had one carry for seven yards.
While improvement has been shown up-front on offense, one area that has stayed true to form is the defense.
Effingham finished with six tackles for loss, two sacks, and two interceptions.
"They keep playing and keep doing things," Hefner said. "We were tackling well and defended the pass well tonight. We got popped on a screen once, but that was it. I thought they did a good job controlling things; our kids in the secondary adjusted well."
Senior linebacker Chris Hemwall added, "We got to stay hungry, keep being motivated, and not letting up plays that are not game-winning."
One such player that didn't let up was fellow senior Jack Harper.
Harper took advantage of a seemingly pass-happy Green Wave team by securing his first prep interception, ultimately leading to Loy's touchdown.
"I saw the ball coming my way, and the receiver hadn't turned around yet, so I went for it," Harper said.
Six-foot-two-inch, 200-pound running back Taeriek Grace also struggled to gain positive yards against the pesty Effingham defense.
Grace finished with 42 yards on 14 carries.
"Defensively, they had a good game plan coming into tonight to try and get some penetration and try and make him bounce a little bit," Hefner said. "We knew it would be hard for one person to tackle him."
The Effingham defense will look to continue that same dominance against Taylorville Friday night at Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
