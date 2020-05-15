Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.