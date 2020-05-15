Just 17 games into Kentucky’s Zach Lee’s freshman season, it was suddenly cut short when the NCAA announced all spring sports would be canceled.
While he would’ve rather had the full-season experience, Lee knows that there were positives to getting in the games they did.
“I was hoping to start my college career off a little better than it was,” Lee said. “We were actually hours away from leaving to go to Nashville to start SEC play when it got cancelled.
“We did get in about 17 games before it got called off though which was a positive. My reaction to this whole cancelling of sports was shocking but I understand why it happened, it just sucks to see seasons end like this.”
However, the NCAA announced on March 30, that all spring athletes would receive a year of extra eligibility.
However, Lee was happier about the extra year for the seniors that had their season cut short than he was for himself.
“I was not worried ab eligibility beacsue it is just my freshman year,” Lee said. “But I am glad for the extra year because the seniors all over college baseball do not deserve to end what may be their last time playing baseball like this.”
With his time away from campus, Lee knows what he has to work on going into next season.
“Baseball at home has been throwing with my little brother and trying to get as much work in as possible,” Lee said. “I have to improve on the little things going forward and just find every way possible to make myself and my team better before the season starts next year.”
Lee went 1-1 in six appearances, including one start and posted an ERA of 9.35 with nine strikeouts and three walks in 8.2 innings pitched. He earned his first career win against Murray State.
