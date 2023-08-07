EFFINGHAM — Sometimes, coaches take over a head coaching job for a program desperately needing change.
For Effingham baseball coach Curran McNeely, that was not the case.
McNeely took over a program that had won three-straight regional championships before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the entire 2020 season.
His first full season was in 2021. Effingham finished that campaign 11-12 and lost to Mattoon in a Class 3A Regional Semifinal.
But ever since then, the script has flipped.
McNeely helped lead the Flaming Hearts to a regional title in 2022. They exacted their revenge against the Green Wave, winning 3-2 at Centralia before falling to Mascoutah in the sectional semifinals.
What soon followed a pair of sour losses, though, was something special and truly unexpected and, ultimately, what helped McNeely earn the 2023 Effingham Daily News Baseball Coach of the Year.
McNeely talked about this past season while highlighting other important aspects.
THE UPS AND DOWNS
A season portraying a rollercoaster is used quite often.
The Flaming Hearts’ season was one of those.
Unlike some teams, Effingham didn’t get out of the gates hot. The Hearts opened the year with a 5-0 loss in a sectional semifinal rematch against the Indians and then an 11-7 defeat to Newton at Paul Smith Field.
Effingham then picked up its first win of the season against Mt. Vernon, 9-7, before losing to Troy (Triad) — whom they would match up with later in the year — 4-0.
The Hearts then defeated Altamont before falling to Shelbyville and defeated Teutopolis, 12-4, before suffering back-to-back losses to Mt. Zion in a midweek doubleheader.
Effingham followed that with a 14-4 win over Dieterich and then defeated Mahomet-Seymour, on the road, in a highly-touted matchup that featured Hearts standout and Missouri-bound Josh McDevitt and the Bulldogs’ Blake Wolters, who was recently drafted in the second round by the Kansas City Royals.
The Hearts, however, couldn’t build off that victory, losing the next three contests.
Effingham eventually found itself 8-11 after a loss to South Central.
Much like the year following McNeely’s first, though, the Hearts flipped their season upside down.
Effingham strung together seven wins in a row before dropping the last two in the City Series against St. Anthony. The Hearts then lost to Highland before defeating Bethlato (Civic Memorial) and splitting with Centralia to end the regular season 17-15.
Effingham then won a second-straight regional after defeating Charleston and Marion, won the sectional after upending the Knights and Rams — for a second time — and won the super-sectional after beating Champaign (Central) at Millikin University.
Suddenly, the Hearts were heading to the Class 3A State Final Tournament in Joliet with a 22-15 record.
It was something that McNeely never felt would happen in his fourth year leading the team.
“Did I expect to be there in Year 4? Probably not. I’d be lying to you if I said I knew we would be here in Year 4,” McNeely said. “Did I think we had the players to do it? Absolutely. But there are a lot of factors that go into that. I’m so thankful for the kids we’ve had in the program that have bought into what we are trying to do as a coaching staff and it’s a testament to our parents in allowing us to coach these young men how we see fit. Some places and some programs, you don’t get that, but we’re able to coach these kids hard, but at the same time, have that relationship where we can and 20 minutes later, we can be cutting it up and having a good time.”
ALWAYS HAVING A HELPING HAND
While head coaches garner the headlines, nothing would be accomplished without quality assistants.
The trio of Kyle Bourgeois, Deonte King and Justin Hayes were three of the biggest helping hands for McNeely in the history-making season that Effingham had. McNeely talked about each one and what they brought to the table.
“This group has bonded,” he said. “Bourgeois has been super helpful with us at the varsity level and being able to work with our pitchers when I can’t and with him being a catcher, too, he does a lot of our daily stuff with our catchers. Hayes comes from a baseball family and he’s super knowledgeable of the game and does a very good job with our hitters; he did an awesome job coming up with us at the tail-end of the season and working with our hitters, which allowed me to separate myself from the cages and King, he’s, unfortunately, leaving this year and moving back to Las Vegas, but him being down at the junior varsity level for the last two years, it was nice to have him come in with a fresh face. The kids enjoy being around him and teaching him and showing him what we wanted to do at the lower level, he just ran with it and he was a huge help in the postseason — both of our lower-level guys were — but Deonte came up and assisted in the itinerary during the state series and he ran all the extra stuff. It was his responsibility and I’m so appreciative of what he did that last week and allowing me to be the coach and not have to take care of any of that.”
Despite the loss of King, McNeely noted that the recent success could attract others, though it would be difficult.
“Every year, you’re going to have holes to fill,” McNeely said. “And those holes are going to be different from year to year. But I think with the last two years and the success we’ve had in two full seasons; I’m hoping that will start to attract a lot more faces and a lot more guys back to the program that has gone through the program who have maybe gone on and played and being able to share their knowledge and experiences with our guys and help our program as much as possible.”
COACHING WITH PASSION
McNeely is someone who always wears his emotions on his sleeve. He doesn’t know how to coach any other way, but his team fed off that, too.
“As a coach, you try not to be too up or down in the dugout,” McNeely said. “Sometimes, that gets the best of me, especially if calls don’t go the way I think they should. I always tell my kids, ‘I hate losing more than I like winning.’ I can’t stand it. It doesn’t matter what I’m doing, I do not like losing at all and I think the kids buy into that and that’s my process and my mindset in a lot of things that I do. Some people look at it as that guy is a jerk and that’s OK because, to me, when it’s time to compete and when it’s time to get our kids out on the field and go, I think once you have that mindset, that’s half the battle. Being that guy, it doesn’t matter what situation we’re going to be in, who’s going to be on the mound or who’s going to be in the box; I’m going to come out on top.”
APPRECIATING THE LITTLE THINGS
McNeely and his wife, Kara, have been dating since they were in junior high. So, this isn’t Kara’s first rodeo when it comes to having to deal with the stress of coaching.
Nonetheless, Curran appreciates everything she’s allowed him to accomplish.
“She’s supported the ideas and the goals I’ve had and what I’ve wanted to accomplish,” McNeely said. “Is it hectic and chaotic? Yes, of course; I’m not going to lie to you, but my kids have bought into it as well and it is tough missing some of their events and some of their games and what they have going on. But at the same time, seeing them around our program and our kids and seeing our guys in the program interact with them and play with them has made that process that much easier.”
