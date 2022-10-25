Leadership is a trait not bestowed upon everyone.
St. Anthony senior golfers Michael Martelli and Jonathan Willenborg, however, aren't like everyone else. They have that leadership, even though that wasn't the case early in their careers.
"I'm a big proponent that you must stay in the moment; the moment has to be now. Early in their careers, both of them couldn't let it go," Bulldogs' head coach Phil Zaccari said.
For Willenborg, it was about becoming mentally stronger, saying that when he first started that he had a temper at times.
"We still had issues once in a while with him getting down on himself; he'd make a bad swing or something and beat himself up," Zaccari said. "But then we had a couple of heart-to-hearts, and he matured dramatically, especially down the stretch. He didn't let that stuff get to him as much as he used to."
As for Martelli, it was about gathering his team together and including everyone equally, which he showcased at the state tournament.
"Michael, he knew what was coming in, and he worked on his game and wanted to make sure he was going to be the main part of this, and he did. Michael kept this team together and kept this team focused on the prize," Zaccari said.
Not playing to his capability at the state tournament didn't waver anything, either.
Martelli was there for his team no matter the circumstance.
Following junior Preston Phillips' round — one that wasn't up to his standards either — Martelli was the first to greet his teammate, patting him on the back and trying to lift his spirits.
Likewise, Martelli was also one of the first ones storming the green after sophomore Joey Trupiano made the clinching putt to win both the team and individual state titles.
"Michael learned, and he's always been St. Anthony and team first and keeping everybody positive, and when we've had conversations, that's what we've stressed, and Michael took that to heart," Zaccari said. "He couldn't play in our first four tournaments, but he went to every one of them, and he was the first one at the end of every 18. He was there patting them on the back. We couldn't do what we did without that positive influence."
Overall, Martelli and Willenborg are two individuals that Zaccari will sorely miss.
"Our seniors were wonderful. They took all the youngsters under their wings and helped them understand what our program is about and what it takes to do what we want to do consistently," Zaccari said. "We wouldn't be able to do what we did without them."
Willenborg and Martelli aren't the only ones that will be sorely missed, though.
Zaccari credited the two seniors' parents, as well.
"I've been doing this a long time, and we've become a St. Anthony golf family. Michael, Shelly, Steve, and Melissa want their kids to succeed; they want the program to succeed just as badly as everyone else. They want to make it an excellent experience for everyone that goes through this program.
"Our parents are so generous in what they do for us."
This story is the third of a four-part feature series on the St. Anthony boys’ golf team.
