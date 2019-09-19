The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used a pair of late scores to help defeat the St. Anthony Bulldogs 3-1 Thursday.
“The scrappiness was there late,” said Teutopolis head coach Aaron Wendt. “That’s the way we score. Winning ugly is still a win, but we weren’t really sharp on the ball I thought, and it cost ourselves quite a few opportunities. We had a lot of shots, we just weren’t finishing well.
“But we did get scrappy. and did get those two goals. I think we wore them down a little in that time and that kind of helped. I think our fitness was a pretty big part getting to that point to be able to win ugly.”
For much of the game, the Bulldogs were able to limit the aerial attack of the Wooden Shoes, thus forcing them to play the ball more toward the middle.
“That’s something that we’ve been good at,” said St. Anthony head coach Martin Reyes. “One of the things that helped us was that yesterday I spent a lot of time with the defenders, talking about their position. There’s a lot of movement and sometimes they can get out of position.
“We’re still working on some of the defenders. We’re missing a big piece in the back with Adam [Brandenburger] out. We were holding them pretty good, but then Wade [Lawrence] got hurt, and he does a great job at finding places to move the ball.”
The two sides were even for much of the second half until Linus Tanneryd scored with 13 minutes remaining in the second half to give the Wooden Shoes a 2-1 lead.
With just under 10 minutes remaining, Alex Deters worked the ball into the box. With all the defensive eyes on him, he laid the pass off to the incoming Derek Deters w converted on the attempt to give the Wooden Shoes the 3-1 lead and win.
The Wooden Shoes got their first goal of the day when Alessio Littame Bucciarelli drew a penalty kick in the box, as both teams played very aggressive throughout. The penalty was converted by Tanneryd to give them the lead at the 15-minute mark.
With 13 minutes remaining in the half, the Bulldogs tied the game on a goal from Reilly Ashton.
“I think with everything, it was good,” Reyes said. “Sometimes we become easy to defend because we were just going through the middle. But when we started opening up, we were using the corners to cross the ball.”
