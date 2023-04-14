NEOGA — Bryar Hennesay had two hits and three RBIs for his Neoga baseball team on Wednesday against Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran).
Hennesay hit an RBI double in the bottom of the first that gave the Indians a 4-0 lead at the time, but that would be the only significant inning that Neoga could muster against the visitors in its eventual 8-5 loss.
Following the four-run first, CORL slowly but surely chipped away at Neoga’s lead, scoring two runs in the second before six runs in the final two innings.
Trey Sheehan, Ryan Koester, Brady Reynolds, Malachi Staszak and Micah Staszak all mustered hits in the game.
Neoga fell to 6-7 with the loss.
