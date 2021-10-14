A pair of Effingham runners finished as medalists at the Apollo Conference Meet Tuesday afternoon at Effingham Country Club.
Freshman Jessica Larson finished fourth for the girls while junior Andrew Donaldson finished eighth for the boys.
Overall, the Hearts claimed fourth place out of six girls teams and sixth out of seven boys teams. The girls finished one point behind Lincoln for third, with 101 points, while the boys finished with 124.
“My team is very young. I have no senior girls, which will be so great for me next year,” head coach Jennifer Kirk said. “I have three other freshmen that finished second and third for me today. All freshmen in the top-three for me, so it doesn’t get any better than that.”
Larson crossed at 19:36, while Haddie Hill was 23rd at 21:28, and Morgan Springer 24th at 21:29.
Junior Kayleigh Koester finished 25th at 21:49 for the fourth-best Effingham time. Allison Miller, also a junior, was 40th at 23:28. Sophomore Audrey Wagoner was 56th at 28:06, and sophomore Gracie Eaton rounded out the times with a 61st-place finish at 29:59.
Lincoln sophomore Becca Heitzig cruised to a win for the Railsplitters, with a time of 18:04. She was over one minute ahead of the second-best runner.
As for the other eight medalists, Mt. Zion and Mahomet-Seymour each finished with four.
For the Braves, sophomore Sofia Munoz finished second at 19:09. Sophomore Renee Ballard was seventh at 19:45. Senior Emma Mallory was eighth at 19:53, and senior Ashleigh Anderson was ninth at 19:56.
Sophomore Ava Boyd came in third at 19:13 for the Bulldogs’ best time. Freshman Chloe Bundren was fifth at 19:39. Junior Callie Jansen was sixth at 19:41, and senior Elizabeth Sims was 10th at 19:58 to round out the medalists.
Meanwhile, on the boys’ side, Donaldson crossed at 16:33, a personal best for him.
“I felt really good,” Donaldson said. “I say after Mile 1, I was feeling pretty good, but after Mile 2, it started to kick in. I started realizing that I could end up running a PR with the times I was running. I was like, ‘Why not push for it.’ That whole last mile was nothing but pushing to try and better myself and try to get a better spot for the team.”
As for the rest of the team, junior Garrett Wagoner was 20th at 17:33; freshman Adam Flack 27th at 17:57; senior Jon Perry 43rd at 19:11; freshman Aaron Hill 47th at 19:46; freshman Sam Spicer 48th at 19:57, and junior Payton Bushue 60th at 22:20.
“The boys looked great. Garrett had a big comeback,” Kirk said. “I know Adam fell around the two-mile mark and went down, but his teammate picked him up, but they ran well.”
Mahomet-Seymour senior Joseph Scheele won the race with a time of 15:46, medaling with three other teammates. Senior Kyle Nofziger finished fourth at 16:00; senior Jonah Singer finished fifth at 16:20, and junior Ben Wallace finished seventh at 16:29.
The other medalists were Mattoon senior Brock Davee, who finished third at 15:58; Mt. Zion sophomore Julian Baker, who finished sixth at 16:24; Taylorville senior Evan Morgan, who finished ninth at 16:42 and Mt. Zion freshman Lyncoln Koester, who finished 10th at 16:49.
