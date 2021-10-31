To say Effingham's Jessica Larsen has had a successful freshman season would be an understatement.
The Hearts' top runner has two wins on the season while adding three other top-five finishes. She finished first at the Effingham City XC meet and the Orphan Invitational and placed in the top-five at the Shelbyville Trails Invite, the Apollo Conference meet, and at the Class 2A regional meet - all of which left her coach in awe.
"I'm amazed," head coach Jennifer Kirk said. "Win after win, and just being No. 1 on my team every time we run. She won the whole invite last weekend, and I wasn't expecting that. She's just a great athlete overall."
However, Larsen's biggest accomplishment may have come on Saturday afternoon, when she qualified for the state cross-country meet. She finished 14th at the Class 2A sectional meet at Hickory Point Golf Club, running the three-mile track in 19:53.7.
"Since I was a kid and started junior high, I've always wanted to go to state," Larsen said. "I think that's a bigger goal of mine. This season, I've progressed. I think I've done quite a lot better than what I honestly anticipated in myself. I shot for around 20-to-21 minutes this year, and I've been able to get sub-20 now. That was a really big goal of mine — to hit around that time, and I've been able to accomplish that."
Now, as Larsen prepares for the state meet, she goes in feeling confident.
The same feeling she has before every race.
"Thinking that I can accomplish it and knowing that I can do it and being able to finish the race," said Larsen on how she approaches each event. "Whenever I start, I think that the next time you stop, you're done, and the faster I can get done, I can be done with that race and learn from it, but I think a lot of motivation is also my team. I'm trying to do well for my team and trying to get a good place for them."
In addition to that confidence, though, Larsen also has the luxury of two coaches that continually push her.
She credited them by saying, "I think a lot of it is the workouts that they plan for us. But supporting us in the best way possible and having a good team aspect and being able to have a positive team to look forward to going to every day also helps."
The state cross-country meet is at Detwieller Park in Peoria on Saturday.
