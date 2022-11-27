Lake Land College will host the St. Louis Cardinals Caravan on Sunday, January 15, starting at noon at the Lake Land College Field House.
This event allows fans to interact with current and former team players from the St. Louis Cardinals, broadcast talents, and other familiar faces.
Children 15 years old and younger will also receive one autograph from each current and former player in attendance at the event.
Tickets are $10 per person, and admission includes one drink, a hot dog, and a bag of chips.
Tickets for the event are available in advance at the Lake Land College Field House Athletics Office or Washington Savings Bank in Mattoon. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the event.
No preferred seating is available.
Lake Land College athletics and Mattoon High School baseball will sponsor the event.
For more information, visit lakelandcollege.edu/athletics, or call 217-234-5333.
