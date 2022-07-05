Lake Land College’s Laker Athletics will host its annual golf outing fundraiser Sunday, Aug. 14, at Meadowview Golf Course in Mattoon.
Registration and lunch will begin at noon, with play starting at 1 p.m.
The two-person scramble will include the green fee, cart fee, lunch, and giveaway for $75 per person.
Sponsorships will also be available. A $100 hole sponsorship includes personal signage on a hole at the outing and an advertisement on the Laker Athletics website for one year.
A $300 corporate sponsorship will include the outing registration fee, personal signage displayed at the registration of the outing, advertisement on the Laker Athletics website for one year, and a Laker Athletics All Sports Pass.
All event proceeds will go to Laker Athletics.
For more information, contact Laker Athletics at (217) 234-5333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.