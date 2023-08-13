MATTOON — Lake Land College will be holding open tryouts for the Laker volleyball team on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Friday, Aug. 25.
Both sessions will be held in the Laker Field House from noon to 2 p.m.
Lake Land students interested in joining the volleyball team are welcome to showcase their abilities at either tryout session. Students can register to attend the session of their choice at
Anyone interested in trying out but unable to attend one of the scheduled sessions can contact head volleyball coach Lainey Jackson by phone at 217-234-5296 or by email at ljackson7215@lakelandcollege.edu for alternate arrangements.
For more information, please contact Coach Jackson or Field House Administrative Assistant Meredith Perez, by email, at mperez2@lakelandcollege.edu or by phone at 217-234-5333.
