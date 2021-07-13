The Lake Land College Foundation will host its annual Golf Classic on Friday, September 17, at the Mattoon Golf & Country Club. The golf outing will be played in the popular four-man scramble format with registration and lunch for golfers at 11 a.m., a shotgun start at noon, and dinner provided at the end of the day.
Golfers can register as a team of four or individually. Individual players are encouraged to sign up, as all players will be on a team. Entries for Friday’s outing are limited to the first 144 golfers.
The entry fee is $125 per golfer or $500 per team of four. It includes lunch, 18-holes, cart, refreshments, and dinner. Some of this year’s prizes include gift cards, pilsner glasses, bag chairs, vacation trips, free rounds of golf, Laker Louie Red Wine, and more.
All proceeds assist the Lake Land College Foundation in building relationships that will support and enhance students’ educational opportunities and services through financial support from alumni and friends.
Throughout the last year, the Foundation aided the college with an abundance of useful projects, including constructing the new Foundation & Alumni Center that opened in Fall 2020.
The outing is made possible by the support of the event’s sponsors. Confirmed sponsors at this time are The First National Bank, North American Lighting, Country Financial – Jake Donsbach, CTS Group, Dr. Donald Sandercock, Robbins Schwartz, Grunloh Construction, SC3F Wealth Management, Consolidated Communications, and Pilson’s Auto.
Teams or individuals can sign up through the Lake Land College Foundation at lakelandcollege.edu/foundation/golf or by contacting 217-234-5376 or atucker1563@lakelandcollege.edu. Send all mail entries to Lake Land College Foundation, 5001 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon, IL 61938.
