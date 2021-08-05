Lake Land College Laker Athletics is hosting an annual golf outing Sunday, August 15, at Meadowview Golf Course in Mattoon. Registration and lunch are at noon, with a shotgun start time at 1 p.m.
“This event is a really good way to have fun and show support for our athletic programs,” said Ashli Wicker, TRI SSS learning skills specialist and head volleyball coach. “We’re hoping for a great turnout.”
The format will be a two-person scramble. The $75 registration fee will include the green fee, cart fee, lunch, and giveaway. Sponsorships are also available. A $100 hole sophomore will include personal signage on a hole at the outing and advertisement on the Lake Land College Athletics website for one year. A $250 corporate hole sponsorship will include the outing registration fee for two people, personal signage on a hole at the event, and a Laker Athletic All Sports pass.
All proceeds from the event will go to Laker Athletics.
For more information or to register, contact Wicker at awicker1@lakelandcollege.edu.
