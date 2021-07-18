The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) recognized many Lake Land College student-athletes and teams during the 2020-21 season for both athletic and academic accomplishments.
The Lake Land College softball, volleyball, women's basketball, and baseball teams were honored on the 2021 NJCAA Academic Team. To be recognized on the NJCAA Academic Team, all members must have a collective GPA of 3.00 or more.
Many individual athletes earned a spot on the 2021 NJCAA All-Academic First Team, in which case the athlete took at least 24 credit hours and maintained a 4.00 GPA. These individuals include men's basketball team member Isaiah May (Belleville), softball team members Rachel Kaufman (Seymour, Ind.), and McKenzee Davee (Mattoon), and volleyball team member Kelsi Geltz (Newton). From the baseball team, Bryan Belo (Algonquin), Keegan Garis (Crystal Lake), Caleb Hurst (Charleston), and Jacob Spitz (Mattoon) were honored, as well.
In addition to men's basketball, softball, volleyball, and baseball, Olivia Niemerg (Teutopolis), Harley Barry (Shiloh), Kamaria Gant (Bloomington), and Elizabeth Buescher (Charleston) also earned academic honors.
There were also several Lake Land College athletes named to the 2021 NJCAA All-Academic Second Team, signifying the athlete took at least 24 credit hours and maintained a 3.80-3.99 GPA. These athletes include women's basketball team members Karrington Krabel (Paris), and Shania Schoonover (Pana), softball team member Kyrsten Darrough (Flora), and volleyball team member Lara Caldeira (Brazil, South America). Baseball team members Wes Harrell (Charleston), Isiah Hart (Lake Zurich), Ryan Janssen (Nokomis), and Paul Thoele (Dieterich) earned a spot, as well.
As for the 2021 NJCAA All-Academic Third Team, several athletes also appeared on it. This team indicates that an athlete earned at least 24 credit hours and maintained a GPA of 3.60-3.79. These athletes include women's basketball team members Abigayle Weis (Effingham), and Josie Orris (Sullivan), softball team members Klara Cejkova-Klaci (Prague, Czech Republic), Harley Mason (Casey), and Carson Cole (Windsor), and volleyball team members Malorie Craig (Clay City), and Abby Kallis (Charleston). The baseball players who earned the title include Michael Aragon (Barrington), Marc Babicz (Chicago), Keagan Brady (Charleston), Oliver Dunn (Melbourne, Victoria, Australia), Dylan Guy (Effingham), Brock Minor (Paris), Andrew Morlen (Fishers, Ind.), Jackson Nichols (Mattoon), Caleb Slater (Vandalia), and Jacob Walker (Lafayette, Ind.).
Earning other accolades was the volleyball team's Carolina DeSouza (Brazil, South America), who earned NJCAA Division I All-Region 24 honors. DeSouza and Morgan Parsons (Shelbyville) also made the Great Rivers Athletic Conference All-Conference Team.
The women's basketball teams received recognition for winning the NJCAA Division II National Championship after being seeded No. 2 at the national tournament. The team also finished second in the Great Rivers Atheltic Conference.
Of the women's basketball team members, Gant earned NJCAA Division II All-American, NJCAA Division II All-Region 24, NJCAA Division II National Tournament All-Tournament Team, and Great Rivers Athletic Conference All-Conference honors. Wis earned NJCAA Division II All-Region 24 and Great Rivers Athletic Conference All-Conference honors. Tresior Newson (Normal West) earned NJCAA Division II National Tournament All-Tournament Team honors, and Barry was named NJCAA Division II National Tournament MVP.
Head coach Dave Johnson was named Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Co-Coach of the Year, NJCAA Division II District A Coach of the Year, and NJCAA Division II Women's Basketball Coach of the Year.
From the men's basketball team, Everett Stubblefield (Chicago) earned NJCAA Division I All-Region 24 and Great Rivers Athletic Conference All-Conference honors.
The softball team was the Great Rivers Athletic Conference champions, as well as the Region 24 runner-up. Kaufman earned NJCAA Division I All-American, NJCAA Division I All-Region 24 Tournament Team, NJCAA Division I All-Region 24 honors, and was named Great Rivers Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Kaitlyn Scheitler (Carol Stream) earned Great Rivers Athletic Conference Team, NJCAA Division I All-Region 24, and NJCAA Division I All-Region 24 Tournament Team honors. Tyanna Graber (Loogootee, Ind.) also earned Great Rivers Athletic Conference Team, NJCAA Division I All-Region 24, and NJCAA Division I All-Region 24 Tournament Team honors.
Marama (Wellington, New Zealand) and Cejkova-Klaci earned Great Rivers Athletic Conference Team and NJCAA Division I All-Region 24 honors. Cole Darrough and Claire Maulding (Casey) earned NJCAA Division I All-Region 24, while Liz Titus (Neoga) earned NJCAA Division I All-Region 24 Tournament Team, as well.
Softball coach Nic Nelson was named Great Rivers Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.
Lake Land College is proud of the many talented individuals and teams involved with the college's athletic programs. For more information or staying up to date on the Lakers, follow @LLCAthletics on Facebook and Twitter.
