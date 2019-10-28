The Teutopolis Lady Shoes used an 11-kill performance from Carly Michels to help defeat Sullivan Monday at the IHSA Class 2A Teutopolis regional 25-13, 25-11.
“The energy level was really high,” said Teutopolis head coach Tim Mills. “When you get out to an early lead, you can kind of relax and play your game. We played Sullivan before. We weren’t looking past them, but I think they were pretty confident they could handle Sullivan.
“They really just relaxed and played. We’ve been injured back and forth, so we had everybody healthy tonight and played. Everyone was on the floor. It’s nice to have the starting lineup back.”
Erica Michels was close behind with nine kills. But both Carly and Erica Michels had strong serving games, combining for nine aces on the evening.
“[Carly] did really nice,” Mills said. “She’s still feeling for the ball a little bit. Erica hits it hard and lets the chips fall where they may.
“The game really came down to serving, and their serve receive wasn’t that good. We’ve had a little issue keeping the ball on the court on a serve. Erica [Michels] was really good tonight.
Kelsey Deters led the way with 20 assists.
Chrisman 2, Neoga 0
Neoga fell to Chrisman Monday in the first round of regionals 25-22, 25-17.
Jaclyn Atwell and Olivia Titus each had five kills while Trisa Moore had three.
Elizabeth Titus had 11 assists and an ace, while Haley Stodden had 23 digs and an ace.
St. Elmo/Brownstown 2, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 1
The Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City were defeated by the Eagles of St. Elmo/Brownstown 25-15, 10-25, 25-27.
Kirsten Schick and Tatyana Duckwitz each had four kills while Abby Sloan, Zaryah Smith and Lauren Wojcik each had three. Smith, Wojcik and Carsen Burgs each had two aces as well.
Jacque Witteborg had 30 digs while Burks had 13 and Sloan had 11.
Kylee Bertin had nine assists while Sloan had five.
Martinsville 2, Dieterich 0
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons fell to Martinsville Monday 25-16, 25-22 in the IHSA Class 1A Casey-Westfield Regional.
Gabi Hardiek had a team-high nine kills while Taylor Curry had three. Allie Poe and Emily Bloemer each had two.
Molly Niemerg and Hardiek each had 10 digs while Bloemer had eight to go with a team-high eight assists.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Decatur Lutheran 0
The Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Decatur Lutheran Monday 25-16, 25-17 to improve to 22-14.
Mackinzee Reynolds had eight kills, while Hannah Hayes and Karlie Bean each had three. Hayes also had 12 assists.
Reynolds led the team with nine digs while Adi McCray had three.
“One game at a time,” said Hatchets head coach Ronda Schlechte. “The girls played well tonight. Practice tomorrow to fine tune a few things before going back on Wednesday.”
