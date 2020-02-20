The Teutopolis Lady Shoes proved that the third time is in fact a charm Thursday when they defeated the previously undefeated and No. 1 in Class 2A Paris Tigers at the IHSA Class 2A Paris Sectional championship, 43-29.
This comes after the Tigers had bested the Lady Shoes in both previous meetings this season; the first coming in overtime of the Charleston Holiday Tournament and the second just days later at Paris.
This time out, Thompson took no chances, electing to have senior Karsyn Mette face guard and follow Sarah Isaf anywhere she went.
“I can’t say enough about [Karsyn Mette],” said Teutopolis head coach Laurie Thompson. “She was on Sarah Isaf, who is a phenomenal player. Karsyn did an awesome job and I’m so proud of her and her defensive stops tonight.
“We had a lot of good help from the rest of the team. Everyone did their role. Ciara, Olivia, all of them stepped up and played defense the way T-Town Lady Shoes can play defense.”
The Lady Shoes scored the first seven points of the ball game, including a 3-pointer from Ciara Roepke. They were even able to build the lead up to 10 in the first quarter off made jumpers from Karsyn Mette and Olivia Niemerg, respectively, to go up 14-4.
“When Ciara knocked that first shot down I just kind of looked and said ‘they’re ready,’” Thompson said. “That’s a big thing. It was a huge shot. I thought the panics didn’t happen tonight. Some shots fell early, had a little lull, but we got a timeout and got it talked about.”
Paris’ Madyson Rigdon scored an old-fashioned 3-point play to cut the Shoes lead to seven but got it back to nine after a layup from Lexie Niebrugge in the closing minutes to take a 16-7 lead into the quarter break.
Only one point separated the two teams in the second quarter, with Paris’ Kendra Young hitting a fall away at the buzzer to make it 24-14 at halftime.
After holding a 10-point halftime lead, the Tigers were able to cut the deficit to four, with the help of two 3-pointers coming from Isaf to make it 27-23.
But the Lady Shoes remained calm, as Niemerg drained a jumper just before the buzzer to take a six-point lead into the fourth.
The Lady Shoes managed to build the lead back to 10 at 33-23 with 6:40 remaining, but the Titans then went on a 6-0 run with two lay-ins from Karrington Krabel and a floater from Isaf to cut the lead to just four.
“There’s been a lot of games where we had a lead and lost it,” Niemerg said. “My mentality was not to let that happen again and to just believe in ourselves.
“We talked about how much pressure [Paris] had. They were undefeated, they were on their home court, they already beat us twice. They always say it’s hard to beat a team three times. We had nothing to lose.”
After a foul put Niemerg on the line, Niemerg hit the first but missed on the second. But Karsyn Mette got the offensive rebound and passed the ball back out to the top of the key to burn more clock.
This time it was Hope Bueker on the line shooting two. Just as Niemerg did, Bueker drained the first but missed the second, but managed to come away with yet another offensive rebound by Lexie Niebrugge.
Paris actually managed to steal the ball from the Lady Shoes, but Niemerg stole it right back to allow the Shoes to burn more clock and add to their lead.
The Lady Shoes went 8-for-8 at the free throw line in the final minute to help boost the lead and earn the upset 43-29.
Niemerg led the Lady Shoes with 17 points.
“Olivia did an awesome job, even though she tells me I’m not allowed to tell her,” Thompson said. “She ran the show, played good defense and rebounded. She got to the basket when she was supposed to.”
Lexie Niebrugge scored 11 points, Roepke added eight, Mette scored four, Izzy Hardiek scored two and Hope Bueker one.
The Lady Shoes held Isaf to just 11 points. Rigdon scored seven.
Up next, the Lady Shoes will take on Carterville at the IHSA Class 2A McLeansboro Super-sectional at 7 p.m. Monday. The Lady Shoes fell to Carterville 44-40 when the two teams faced off back on Nov. 23 in the fourth game of the season.
