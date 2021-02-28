The Teutopolis Lady Shoes used a game-high 22 points from Lexie Niebrugge to help defeat the Taylorville Tornadoes Saturday in Apollo Conference action.
Going into the game, Niebrugge needed just four points to get to the prestigious 1,000-point mark and did so on a layup in the latter half of the first quarter.
She shot 4-of-9 from both two and three-point land and secured seven rebounds to go with three assists.
Kaitlyn Schumacher was second with 12 points, while Isabella Hardiek scored 10. Both players grabbed eight rebounds apiece.
Kaylee Niebrugge scored six and six rebounds, while Courtney Gibson, Grace Tegeler, and Emily Konkel each scored two.
The Teutopolis boys team also notched a 51-44 win over Taylorville.
They were once again led by the hot shooting of Evan Wermert, who followed up his 30-point outing the night before with 27 points.
He was able to get it done in a multitude of ways, making four field goals from both two and three-point land, but didn’t get too reliant on his jump shot, as he was 7-for-8 at the free throw line as well.
Jordan Hardiek and Caleb Siemer each scored six, while Max Niebrugge scored five. Brendan Niebrugge scored three and Matt Deters and Kayden Althoff two.
The Effingham Flaming Hearts avenged its loss to Mahomet-Seymour Friday with a convincing win over Mt. Zion in an Apollo Conference matchup Saturday.
Parker Wolfe led the Flaming Hearts with 36 points. He had five makes from two, as well as six makes from downtown. He also was 8-for-11 at the free throw line.
Nate Thompson scored 22 points with 14 coming in the third quarter. The jumper wasn’t falling early for Thompson, but was able to give Mt. Zion problems around the basket.
Garrett Wolfe scored 12 points, while Jacob Stoneburner scored eight, including a pair of 3-pointers. Brayden Pals scored two in his second game back from injury.
The St. Anthony boys basketball team defeated Flora in a low-scoring affair 35-23.
Craig Croy led the Bulldogs with 10 points. Seth Hotze scored eight, while Grant Nuxoll and Ty Wiedman each scored six. Kyle Stewart scored three and Kennan Walsh two.
The St. Anthony girls fell to Sullivan 57-46.
Riley Guy scored 22 points, with 10 coming in the third quarter. She was 8-for-10 at the free throw line.
Reese Jones scored 11, while Lucy Fearday scored nine. Maddie Kibler scored two, Izzy Hakman and Grace Karolewicz scored one.
The Altamont Lady Indians defeated Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 77-62 behind a 38-point performance from Grace Nelson. She was 13-for-16 at the free-throw line. Brooke Runge scored 17 points and was 4-for-6 from the line.
Remi Miller scored eight, Claire Boehm scored six and Brianna Grunloh scored five. Peyton Osteed added three.
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons fell to Vandalia Saturday 60-52 in non-conference play.
Pete Britton led all scorers with 23 points, while Derek Kuhl added 14.
Andrew Lidy scored eight and Jack Westendorf seven.
Newton 8 5 14 8 35
Neoga 12 14 8 15 49
Newton: White 0 0-0 0, Dobbins 0 0-0 0, Einhorn 2 1-5 6, Borgic 0 0-0 0, Kessler 2 0-0 4, Murray 0 0-0 0, Zumbahlen 7 1-4 17, Russell 0 2-2 2, Hetzer 0 0-0 0, McClain 0 0-0 0, Schafer 0 0-1 0, Blake 3 0-0 6
Totals: 14 4-12 35
Neoga: Hatton 1 0-0 2, Phillips 4 1-3 10, Richards 8 1-2 17, Fearday 4 0-1 9, Moore 1 0-0 2, Ramert 1 3-7 5, Campbell 1 2-4 4
Totals: 20 7-17 49
3 pt FG
Newton 3 (Zumbahlen 2, Einhorn 1)
Neoga 2 (Phillips 1, Fearday 1)
