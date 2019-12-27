The Teutopolis Lady Shoes went 2-0 Friday at the Charleston Holiday Tournament, defeating Effingham 56-36 and Cairo 77-32.
In the first game against Effingham, the Lady Shoes trailed 9-7 after the first quarter but outscored the Lady Hearts 18-6 in the second to take a 25-15 lead into halftime. Olivia Niemerg scored nine of her 17 in the second.
Isabella Hardiek scored 13 points, while Ciara Roepke scored 10.
For the Lady Hearts, Katie Carie led with eight points, while Taylor Armstrong scored seven. Annie Frost scored five.
In the Shoes’ second game against Cairo, Niemerg led with 20 points, while Roepke scored 17. Kaitlyn Schumacher scored 13 points. Lexie Niebrugge scored nine.
Newton 54, South Central 46
The Newton Lady Eagles defeated South Central on the second day of the Dieterich Holiday Tournament, thanks to a combined 30 points from Brooke Jansen and Allison Harris.
Jansen led with 17 and Harris added 17. Claire Carr and Whitney Zumbahlen each scored eight.
For the Lady Cougars, Halle Smith scored 14 points, while Sydnee Garrett added 19. Laney Webster scored eight and Sierra Arnold seven. Kaylie Swift scored six.
Arcola 68, North Clay 55
The North Clay Cardinals fell to Arcola, despite a 19-point performance from Madison Lovett. Allison Czyzewski added nine, while Chloe Lewis, Hailey Miller and Maleah Holkenbrink each scored eight.
B/SE 68, South Central 43The Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo used a well-balanced scoring effort to defeat the Lady Cougars of South Central, with four players scoring in double figures.
Audrey Wilhour and Olivia Campbell each scored 17 points, while Claire Wilhour scored 14. Natalie Oberlink added 12.
For the Cougars, Webster led with 15 points, while Smith scored 14. Sydnee Garrett scored nine.
CH/BC 61, North Clay 33
The Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated North Clay Friday.
Jaelyn Robertson led the Bobcats with 14 points, while Lauren Wojcik scored 12 and Mackenzie Bunch scored 10.
For the Cardinals, Lovett scored 20, Kirsten Allen five and Czyzewski four.
B/SE 61, Dieterich 47
The Bombers defeated host Dieterich in the final game of the evening, with Campbell going off for 34 points while making six 3-pointers. Oberlink scored nine, Claire Wilhour had eight and Audrey Wilhour had seven.
For the Lady Maroons, Emily Bloemer scored 13 points. Kaitlyn Boerngen nine, with Faith Aherin and Kyla Johnson each adding five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.