Teutopolis shot only 22.2 percent from the floor allowing Charleston to stay undefeated as the Trojans knocked off the Wooden Shoes 67-56 in a battle of 3-0 teams Thursday evening at J.H, Griffin Gym in Apollo Conference play.
“We weren’t aggressive enough I felt,” Teutopolis coach Laurie Thompson said. “We settled for some shots that weren’t the best to take. Getting to the basket, that’s where we should’ve been going all night long. But we did go there and missed layups.”
Charleston’s Shae Littleford, who finished with 29 points, was in control early for the Trojans scoring eight of their 17 first quarter points helping them take a 17-14 first quarter lead.
The Shoes clamped down on the Trojan all-state player, limiting her to two second quarter points while going into the halftime break only down one, 25-24, on a buzzer-beating three by Lexie Niebrugge who led the Shoes with 19 points.
But the Shoes would continue hurting themselves, often in the third quarter with missed layups as Teutopolis would allow Charleston to take a 49-37 third quarter advantage on the back of Littleford’s ten points.
“They were quick, aggressive, athletic. Obviously (Shae) Littleford runs their team and she’s their playmaker and we needed to get her under control,” Thompson said. “At times we did a good job, but the majority of the time we didn’t.”
She stressed that her squad needed to improve on finishing their shots.
“They have to get better at it. They have to get better at it when there’s contact, and when there’s very little contact,” Thompson said. “And when we did get contact we have to be able to finish because some of that contact was weak. We should have been making those plays. It’s that simple. We need to finish our shots that we were getting.”
The fourth quarter didn’t fare much better for the Shoes as the Trojans matched them point for point.
Thompson said she told the team to watch game film to see where to improve.
“They need to look at themselves and learn where there need to get better. Defensively, we’re not where we need to be. That’s pretty evident. Help side wasn’t there, weak side was a step late,” Thompson said. “We need to get that sped up. They need to critique themselves so they can understand what we’re telling them and that they can actually see. Because you know sometimes you’re out there and you think ‘Man, I was boxing out’ and no you really weren’t. You were standing there. It’s little things like that.”
Charleston 17 8 24 18 67
Teutopolis 14 10 13 18 56
Charleston
Buescher 5 4-5 20, Triplett 4 2-3 10, Littleford 10 9-14 29, Shrader 1 0-0 2, Blase 3 0-2 6.
Three pointers: Buescher 2.
Teutopolis
L. Niebrugge 1 5-6 19, I. Hardiek 2 1-3 8, K. Schumacher 1 3-4 5, G. Tegeler 2 4-6 8, E. Konkel 1 4-8 6, K. Niebrugge 2 4-6 8, K. Kremer 1 0-0 2.
Three pointers: L. Niebrugge 3, I. Hardiek, 1.
