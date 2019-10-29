The Teutopolis Lady Shoes came up just short in a 18-25, 25-12, 26-22 loss to Paris Tuesday at the IHSA Class 1A Teutopolis Regional semifinal.
“If you like to watch good volleyball, this was a good match to watch,” said head coach Tim Mills. “Both teams made great plays on defense. Hitters came up big when they needed to come up big. I was very impressed with both teams and the way they played. They both really came to play.
“The crowd was great. This is my fifth year here. I’m not from T-town, but they’ve adopted me. I’m not a ‘T-townian.’ One thing that I always try to do wherever I coach is that we want to support all of the teams. And they all came out and supported us tonight.”
After dropping the first set, the two teams were even after a kill from Carly Michels tied the set at five.After another kill from Michels and a block from Ciara Roepke to make it 9-6, the Lady Shoes went on a 6-1 run with a block and ace from Carly Michels while Erica Michels picked up a big block, followed by a kill to put the Lady Shoes up 15-7.
The two teams exchanged errors before the Lady Shoes went on a 4-0 run with two kills and a block from Erica Michels as well as an ace from Carly Michels to help put the Lady Shoes up 20-8.
After kills from Erica Michels and Roepke and an error and kill by Paris, Michels set up the set point with a kill to make it 24-12 and earned the set-winning block to force a third set with a trip to the regional final on the line.
“I thought this was our best team effort all year,” Mills said. “That’s maybe the biggest challenge with volleyball; putting a team together. I have some good hitters, but without the girls behind them passing, it’s no value.”
In that third set, the Lady Shoes kept fighting. Paris jumped out to a 6-2 lead before kills from Carly Michels helped the Lady Shoes catch up at 7-5. Following a pair of Paris errors, Erica Michels came up with a kill to the the set at eight.
It looked like Paris was going to start running away with it when Paris’ Lizzie Rouse came up with some timely kills to put Paris up 14-10. But as they did earlier in the set, the Lady Shoes fought back out of a timeout, Teutopolis scored five of the next seven points to make it a one-point game at 16-15.
“They knew what we needed to do,” Mills said. “I just reminded them that we can play with anyone. When we had this group together, we could play with anybody.”
Kills from Rouse, Sarah Wells and Emma Pinkston, in addition to an ace from Wells to go up 20-16. However, the Lady Shoes capitalized on an error from the Tigers to make it 20-17. Mills called his last timeout.
“When I called my last timeout, I told them not to play soft,” Mills said. “I said ‘this is it.’ If you play soft you lose. It’s got to be fast, hard, aggressive and clean.”
Carly Michels earned an ace and Erica Michels a kill to make it a 20-19 game to trail by just one.
From there, Paris took a three point lead, but the Lady Shoes kept fighting, coming back to make it a one-point game at 22-21, again at 23-22 and again at 24-23 before finally tying the set at 24 off a kill from Carly Michels.
Unfortunately, the Lady shoes came out of a timeout at 24-24 and committed a serving error to give the Tigers a one-point lead and the the serve. Pinkston earned the match-winning kill to advance the Tigers to the regional championship Thursday.
“This is a great group of kids,” Mills said. “These kids are all mine. These kids have grown up in our program. They did the things we asked them to do and they worked really hard.”
Effingham 2, Marion 0
The Effingham Flaming Hearts defeated Marion Tuesday 25-20, 25-23 to improve to 18-17 and advance to take on host Charleston at the IHSA Class 3A Charleston Regional.
Alexis Chrappa led the way with 10 kills while Sam Urch had five and Kennedy Sowell and Jacy Boatman each had four.
Taylor O’Dell and Hayley Diveley each had 11 assists. Olivia Martin had 10 digs while Chrappa had nine. Urch had three blocks.
Hutsonville/Palestine 2, St. Anthony 1
The St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs fell to Hutsonville/Palestine Tuesday at the Casey-Westfield regional 21-25, 26-24, 25-27.
Ada Rozene had 13 kills, while Lucy Fearday had nine. Taylor Ritz and Claire Passalacqua each had four.
Kyra Swearingen had 30 assists, while Ritz and Fearday each had seven digs while Kate Kartke and Rozene each had six.
South Central 2, Ramsey 1
The South Central Lady Cougars defeated Ramsey Tuesday at the IHSA Class 1A Farina (South Central) Regional 24-26, 25-21, 25-15.
Halle Smith led the way with 15 kills, while Sydnee Garrett had eight.
Madyson Magnus had 16 assists and three aces. Katie Shumate also had three aces and nine assists. Angelica Rivera led the team in digs with 14, while Garrett had 13. Smith had 11.
Up next, the Lady Cougars will take on Clay City at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Newton 2, Marshall 0
The Newton Lady Eagles defeated Marshall Tuesday 25-19, 25-13 at the IHSA Class 2A Robinson Regional.
Brooke Jansen led the team with six kills while Renee Probst had five and Ally Kuhl had four.
