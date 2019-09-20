The Teutopolis Lady Shoes defeated the Neoga Indians 25-11, 25-21.
Erica Michels had 10 kills, while Carly Michels had nine and Ciara Repking had seven.
Kelsey Deters had 26 assists. Repking had seven digs.
For the Indians, Avery Fearday had six kills. Calla Hill had 11 assists. Fearday also had 12 digs.
In a quadrangle meet at Pana, St. Anthony came out a winner with a 177 team score. Lincolnwood finished second with a 223, followed by Pana 234, and Taylorville 263. Morgan Schuette was medalist, with a 41. Also scoring for St.Anthony was Nina Hakman 45, Maddy Brummer 45, and Reagan Westendorf 46.
Altamont 4, Neoga 2
The Altamont Indians defeated the Neoga Indians Thursday in a National Trail Conference matchup.
Altamont scored three runs in the first, including an RBI single from Kaden Eirhart. Two runs also came in to score on an error.
Bradin Baucum also drove in a run.
Brayden Stuemke earned the win, allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Jared Hammer earned the save.
Charleston 6, Effingham 4
The Effingham soccer team fell to Charleston Thursday.
“Watching EHS in the second half compared to the first, was like watching two totally different teams,” said head coach Weston Peno. “The first half was slow for us defensively and we seemed disorganized on the field. This resulted in Charleston scoring a quick goal. From there, they possessed well and outworked our defense. By the end of the first half, the score was 6-1.
The second half was the defining moment for EHS though. We went out with our heads up high, and a fire in our hearts that changed the course of the game. From there, Hearts worked hard and ran the ball, possessed it when needed, and made smart, consistent runs. They were not slowing down. Effingham proceeded to score 3 unanswered goals in the first twenty-five minutes of the half. After that, we had numerous close looks, but could not get them to land. Though the outcome was a loss, I am very proud of how our team played in the second half. With such a debilitating score deficit, many teams would have hung their head and given up. The determination in our team is what really sets us apart.”
