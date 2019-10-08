The Altamont Lady Indians used a 12-kill effort from Rachel Jackman to defeat the St. Elmo/Brownstown Eagles Tuesday, 25-14, 25-20.
Ellie McManaway had 25 assists, while Taylor Mette had seven digs.
The Lady Indians’ overall record improves to 18-2.
Newton 2, Flora 0
The Newton Lady Eagles crushed Flora Tuesday, 25-18, 25-11.
Renee Probst had 12 kills, while Brooke Jansen had four and four aces.
Maddi Hemrich had 20 assists. Kelsi Geltz had seven digs.
Soccer
Altamont 6, AL/AH 0
The Altamont Indians defeated Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond Tuesday 6-0.
Donovan Delaney and Sabashtin Thompson each scored in the first half.
In the second half, Delaney earned the hat trick by scoring a pair. Noah Klimpel and Kolby Brewer each scored in the second half.
Of 13 shots, the Indians put 12 on goal. Kenny Robbins had six saves for the clean sheet.
Teutopolis 2, Olney 2
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes and Olney drew in the final regular season game Tuesday.
Linus Tanneryd and Jack Poelker each scored for the Wooden Shoes.
The Wooden Shoes finish the regular season 14-4-2 and next take on the winner of St. Anthony and Vandalia at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Teutopolis High School 6, St Anthony High School 3
Singles
No. 1 – Emilee Mossman, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Diana Mossman, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 2 – Alli Brumleve, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Allison Kowalke, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 10-6;
No. 3 – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Averee Greene, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 6-4, -;
No. 4 – Catherine Willenborg, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Carley Habing, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-1, -;
No. 5 – Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Caroline Deters, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-1, -;
No. 6 – Isabelle Hemmen, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Caroline Deters, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 6-3, -;
Doubles
No. 1 – Alli Brumleve – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Allison Kowalke – Averee Greene, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-4, -;
No. 2 – Grace Hoene – Isabelle Hemmen, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Catherine Willenborg – Caroline Mcdevitt, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4, 7-5, -;
No. 3 – Emilee Mossman – Caroline Deters, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Diana Mossman – Lexi Will, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4, 6-3, -;
Effingham High School 3, Greenville 6
Singles
No. 1 – Caroline Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Sarah Brannon, GREENVILLE, 6-0, 4-6, 10-2;
No. 2 – Riley Arend, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Danielle Brand, GREENVILLE, 6-0, 6-3, -;
No. 3 – Heidi Summers, GREENVILLE def. Lydia Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 2-6, 2-6, -;
No. 4 – Kyra Wells, GREENVILLE def. Riley Seachrist, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 3-6, 1-6, -;
No. 5 – Emma Siefken, GREENVILLE def. Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 2-6, 5-7, -;
No. 6 – Morgan Wilderman, GREENVILLE def. Chloe Aden, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 0-6, 1-6, -;
Doubles
No. 1 – Sarah Brannon – Heidi Summers, GREENVILLE def. Riley Arend – Caroline Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 1-6, 7-10;
No. 2 – Lydia Kull – Riley Seachrist, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Danielle Brand – Kyra Wells, GREENVILLE, 6-1, 6-2, -;
No. 3 – Morgan Wilderman – Anna Walker, GREENVILLE def. Gracie Kroenlein – Aila Woomer, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 5-7, 4-6, -;
“We had two solid wins tonight at the singles and even though we were behind 4-2 after the singles I knew we still could pull it out sweeping doubles,” said head coach Erik Williamson. “It just didn’t work out in our favor. The one and three doubles teams had close matches but fell short. We celebrate our two seniors on Thursday against a very tough Robinson team.”
