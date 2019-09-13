The Altamont Lady Indians improved to 9-0 and 2-0 in the National Trail Conference, 25-22, 25-21.
Rachel Jackman led the way with eight kills. Kassidy Pemberton had six, while Ellie McManway had three. Taylor Mette had seven kills and three aces.
Pemberton also had 14 digs. McManaway had 24 assists.
Newton 2, Edwards County 0
The Newton Eagles defeated Edwards County Thursday, 26-24, 25-15.
Renee Probst and Brooke Jansen each had six kills. Maddi Hemrich had 19 assists. Kelsi Geltz had seven digs.
Dieterich 8, St. Anthony 1
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons defeated the St. Anthony Bulldogs 8-1 Friday.
The Bulldogs scored an unearned run in the top of the first, but that’s the only trouble Matt Hunzinger would deal with on the mound, not allowing another run the rest of the night while going on to earn the complete-game win on just 89 pitches.
“It kind of looked like, here we go again,” said Dieterich head coach Josh Krumwiede. “But we did the things you need to do against a real good team.
“I was telling the guys, we hadn’t really had a signature win yet. I’m proud to say we haven’t lost to any teams we should’ve beat coming into today and hadn’t beat anyone we shouldn’t have beaten.
The Movin’ Maroons’ first run of the game also came on an unearned run, just the first of three times they would take advantage of a passed ball.
In the fifth, the Movin’ Maroons were able to cross seven runs. Freshman Garrett Niebrugge gave the Movin’ Maroons a 2-1 lead with an RBI single. Fellow freshman Pete Britton also had a big two-RBI single that helped the Maroons secure the win.
“We had some great plays by our freshmen today,” Krumwiede said. “We feel pretty good about the win tonight and we want to finish out the conference season next week.”
South Central 10, Odin 3
The South Central Cougars defeated Odin Thursday.
Hunter Brandt and Sebastian Cowger each homered in the contest. Cowger drove in four runs. Brandt and Aiden Dodson each drove in two runs. Aaron Patten drove in one.
Dodson also earned the win on the mound, not allowing a hit over four innings of work while striking out three.
St. Anthony 10, Neoga 2
The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated the Neoga Indians in a National Trail Conference affair Thursday.
The Bulldogs scored two in the third and two insurance runs in the fifth that proved to come in handy, as Neoga scored two in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to two.
But the Bulldogs didn’t take its foot off the pedal, scoring four runs in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Kaden Fearday had quite the afternoon, going a perfect 3-for-3 with six RBIs and two runs scored with a pair of home runs.
North Clay 10, Webber 1
The North Clay Cardinals crushed Webber Thursday.
Tyson Jones tripled and drove in three runs. Harmon and Holden Clifton each drove in two runs, as did Collyn Ballard. Brady Ingram drove in one.
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes fell to Charleston Thursday 199-246.
Averie Bushue 52 shot, Maggie Koester 65, Abigail Wortman 65, Mollie Koester 68, and Alaina Helmink 64.
St. Anthony 4, Harrisburg 2
The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated Harrisburg Thursday.
They trailed 1-0 at the half before making changes to the formation. Luke Swingler scored the first goal for the Bulldogs, followed by Reilly Ashton to put the Bulldogs up.
Luke Swingler scored the next two goals on assists from Grace Hakman and Jack Elder, respectively.
EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL 1, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL 8
Singles
No. 1 – Diana Mossman, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Caroline Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-0, -;
No. 2 – Alli Brumleve, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Riley Arend, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-0, -;
No. 3 – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Lydia Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 4 – Riley Seachrist, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Carley Habing, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4, 3-6, 10-6;
No. 5 – Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-0, -;
No. 6 – Isabelle Hemmen, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Chloe Aden, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0, -;
Doubles
No. 1 – Alli Brumleve – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Riley Arend – Riley Seachrist, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-0, -;
No. 2 – Isabelle Hemmen – Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Lydia Kull – Caroline Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-0, -;
No. 3 – Diana Mossman – Lexi Will, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Gracie Kroenlein – Aila Woomer, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-1, -;
