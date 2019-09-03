The Effingham Lady Hearts defeated the St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs 2-0 (25-22, 25-15).
This match was the annual Pink Out night for breast cancer awareness.
Effingham head coach Laurie Bohnhoff spoke on what the annual rivalry game between the crosstown rivals means to her.
“It’s always a fun game,” Bohnhoff said. “There’s always a big crowd and that makes it more fun to play in. It’s just one of those games. it’s fun every year and it’s a great cause.”
“This year, I thought we’d have a little advantage going into it mostly because of our height and hitting. But most years it’s really even matched. St. Anthony played a nice style of ball on us tonight and kept themselves in the game very well.”
For the Lady Hearts, Jacy Boatman led the team with eight kills and 11 digs in the contest. Alexis Chrappa had seven kills and eight digs, while Sam Urch had five kills, two digs and four aces. Hayley Dively had a team-best 16 assists.
“I thought we played aggressive and played with a lot of enthusiasm,” Bohnhoff said. “I thought our hitting errors made a huge difference in that first game. We had 11.
“They were aggressive hitting errors, we were just missing and that’s what will happen sometimes when you’re being aggressive. The other night against Newton, we had zero hitting errors, so we looked a lot smoother. I thought we still played well tonight, just maybe didn’t hit quite as well.”
With just one senior on the roster for the Lady Bulldogs, they’re still changing pieces and moving players around to find the best possible lineups. However, that sometimes means asking players to play a position they’ve never played before and learn on the fly.
“We’re just trying to figure out who’s playing in what position,” said St. Anthony head coach Cathy Wenthe. “We’ve never played that lineup before. Ada [Rozene] is usually in the middle, but we’ve moved her to the outside and she never played it before.
“I thought Elizabeth Kabbes a heck of a job. She’s our returning libero and she did a great job.”
For the Lady Bulldogs, Kabbes and Taylor Ritz each had three kills, while Rozene had two. Kyra Swearingen had 10 assists.
The Lady Hearts improve to 2-0 on the season while the Lady Bulldogs drop to 0-2.
Up next, the Lady Hearts will take on Mt. Zion Thursday while the Lady Bulldogs will take on Robinson.
