The Effingham Lady Hearts golf team too first place at the Apollo Conference golf tournament Monday with a team score of 339.
The Lady Hearts placed golfers No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 overall in Ava Boehm [78], Morgan Krouse [80] and Kennedy Collier [81], respectively.
Anna Sigg placed ninth with a 100, while Jaelyn Boone [110] placed fourteenth. Anna Hurtzel [118] placed twenty-third.
Sullivan 158, Teutopolis 196
The Teutopolis golf team was defeated by Sullivan Monday. Andy Niebrugge shot 43, Drew Kerner 46, Zach Ruholl 47, Gavin Meyer and Gabe Schlink each shot 60.
St. Anthony 18, Odin/Patoka 3
The St. Anthony Bulldogs crushed Odin/Patoka Monday.
The offense was in full swing, scoring two runs in each of the first, fourth and sixth innings, four in the third and seven in the seventh.
Logan Antrim drove in three runs. Kaden Fearday tripled and drove in two runs. Kennan Walsh, Jack Hoene, and Brody Niebrugge each drove in two. Seth Hotze, Davis Tingley, and Angelo Mendella each drove in one.
Fearday earned the win on the mound, allowing two unearned runs over five innings while striking out seven.
Teutopolis 7, FBCA 2
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes crushed Faith Bible Christian Academy with the help of four first-half goals.
Alessio Bucciarelli opened the scoring at the 19-minute mark. Nolan Runde scored at the 28-minute mark. Bucciarelli netted his second of the day at the 33-minute mark and Linus Tanneryd scored on a penalty kick with six remaining.
Nolan Runde scored the first goal of the second half, while Tanneryd and Bucciarelli each netted one more.
The Wooden Shoes host the Newton Eagles at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL 9, GREENVILLE 0
Singles
No. 1 - Emilee Mossman, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Sarah Brannon, GREENVILLE, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 2 - Allison Kowalke, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Heidi Summers, GREENVILLE, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 3 - Averee Greene, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Kyra Wells, GREENVILLE, 6-2, 6-0, -;
No. 4 - Catherine Willenborg, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Emma Siefken, GREENVILLE, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 5 - Caroline Deters, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Morgan Wilderman, GREENVILLE, 6-1, 6-1, -;
No. 6 - Caroline Mcdevitt, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Anna Walker, GREENVILLE, 6-1, 6-0, -;
Doubles
No. 1 - Allison Kowalke - Averee Greene, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Sarah Brannon - Heidi Summers, GREENVILLE, 6-3, 6-0, -;
No. 2 - Caroline Mcdevitt - Catherine Willenborg, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Danielle Brand - Kyra Wells, GREENVILLE, 6-3, 6-1, -;
No. 3 - Ali Adams - Madelyn Smith, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Morgan Wilderman - Emma Siefken, GREENVILLE, 6-3, 6-4, -;
TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL 9, MARION HIGH SCHOOL 1 MOUNT VERNON HIGH SCHOOL 0, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL 0
Doubles
No. 1 – Alli Brumleve – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Nicole Szidik – Margaux Bruce, MARION HIGH SCHOOL, 14-0, -, -;
No. 1 – Alli Brumleve – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Cammy Conley – Emma Maxey, MOUNT VERNON HIGH SCHOOL, 14-0, -, -;
No. 1 – Alli Brumleve – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Kaitlyn Banning – Alishba Zahoor, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 14-0, -, -;
No. 2 – Isabelle Hemmen – Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Kelsey Watson – Sophia Arnold, MARION HIGH SCHOOL, 13-1, -, -;
No. 2 – Isabelle Hemmen – Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Samantha Montgomery – Carlie Barban, MOUNT VERNON HIGH SCHOOL, 13-1, -, -;
No. 2 – Isabelle Hemmen – Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Sonya Jha – Aressa Eisenhauer, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 14-0, -, -;
No. 3 – Diana Mossman – Lexi Will, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Paige Newlin – Paula Diederich, MARION HIGH SCHOOL, 11-3, -, -;
No. 3 – Diana Mossman – Lexi Will, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Haylie Young – Jillian Launay, MOUNT VERNON HIGH SCHOOL, 13-1, -, -;
No. 4 – Aubrey Reichert – Charlotte Arnold, MARION HIGH SCHOOL def. Kenna Koester – Carley Habing, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL, 3-11, -, -;
No. 4 – Kenna Koester – Carley Habing, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Katie Fisher – Riley Bevis, MOUNT VERNON HIGH SCHOOL, 14-0, -, -;
