For the first time in head girls golf coach Jerry Trigg’s 12-year career as the golf coach, the Effingham Lady Hearts are headed to the state golf tournament Friday after narrowly edging the St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs by two points for the third and final spot to advance.
“I don’t know if it’s really sunk in yet,” Trigg said. “I’ve taken individuals, so it’s kind of an annual thing anyway, but as a team it’s just special. The kids have played well and have been perceptive to the things we tell them to try to do.
“Mark Burgess has been helping me out with all that stuff. It’s so much better having two coaches out there.”
Trigg, as well as the rest of the team have adopted a saying for this season.
“It’s not about the last shot, it’s a bout the next shot,” Trigg said. “So you’ve got to get over that last shot and move on.
“They gather themselves back together after a bad hole, and they bounce right back and try to follow with a good hole. They seem to always have a smile on their face, even if they’ve had a bad hole.”
One thing that Trigg noted about this team was their ability to constantly improve as the season went along.
“It really just kept building,” Trigg said. “We were improving match after match it seemed like. Anna Sigg has really come on from the first practice until just a couple of weeks ago. We could see her really making a turn and the step up.
“The whole team has really gotten better as we’ve gone along and we just got closer and closer to the scores we needed to have in order to advance.”
The Hearts benefited from playing some of their best golf of the season, while admitting they needed certain teams to regress.
“We knew some of the better teams would have to fall back a little bit and that we’d have to take advantage of it,” Trigg said. “We couldn’t go backwards either, and we didn’t. We went from the 348 at the regional to 341 in the sectional. It just happened to be our year to sneak in there.
“That’s the thing with golf; you can’t pick your bad days. There were other teams going in that looked to be better on paper and had lower scores than us, but any given day. Just keep playing your game and let the numbers fall.”
This is Ava Boehm’s third year at state after going as an individual the past two seasons. This time, she’s joined by senior Kennedy Collier, senior Morgan Krouse, junior Anna Sigg, senior Jaelyn Boone and freshman Anna Hirtzel.
“It’s been the goal since day one to make it to state,” Trigg said. “I think as we got deeper into the season we all felt we could make it as a team if we hang together.
“Kennedy re-worked her swing and has come on and played really well. Morgan continues to work hard. She played well in the regional and toughed it out in the sectional for the 85 she shot. I’m sure they’re all happy to make it as a team than just individuals.”
Hirtzel will tee off first at 8:30 a.m., followed by Boone at 8:39 a.m., Sigg at 8:48 a.m., Krouse 8:57 a.m., Boehm at 9:15 a.m. and Collier at 9:15 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.