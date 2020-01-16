The Effingham Lady Hearts defeated Mahomet-Seymour Thursday for an Apollo Conference win.
Annie Frost finished with a team-high 16 points on 8-of-13 shooting.
Hayley Diveley scored 15 points and was 3-for-4 from 3-point land. She also earned four points at the free throw line.
Up next, the Lady Hearts will host Vandalia at 7 p.m. Monday.
Altamont 60, Brownstown/St. Elmo 50
The Altamont Lady Indians remain undefeated in National Trail Conference play, improving to 7-0 with a win over the Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo.
Allyson Hardiek scored a game-high 19 points for the Lady Indians, while Mary Guse scored 14 and Brooke Runge added 12.
Rachel Jackman scored nine, while Remie Miller scored four and Ellie McManaway scored two.
For the Bombers, Olivia Campbell scored 16 points, while Claire Wilhour scored 13.
Audrey Wilhour added six points and Natalie Oberlink added five.
Neoga 53, St. Anthony 45
The St. Anthony Bulldogs were defeated in a National Trail Conference matchup against the Lady Indians of Neoga Thursday.
Kylee Phillips scored 15 points, while Olivia Titus added 13 and Kelsey Partlow scored 10.
Riley Guy led all scorers with 16 points, while Lucy Fearday scored 12 and Reese Jones scored 10. Grace Karolewicz scored seven.
North Clay 53, Webber 32
The North Clay Cardinals used a 16-point outing from Madison Lovett to help defeat Webber Thursday.
Chloe Lewis added 12 while Allison Czyzewski scored eight and Maleah Holkenbrink scored seven.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 57, South Central 45
The Lady Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated the South Central Cougars in a NTC matchup Thursday.
Hannah Hayes led the Lady Hatchets with 25 points, while Mikayla Nichols added 21. Natalie Hayes added six.
CH/BC 61, AOC 53
The Lady Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated Arthur Okaw Christian Thursday.
Lauren Wojcik and Carsen Burks each scored 22 points, while Jaelyn Robertson and Gracie Heckert each scored 10.
Mackenzie Bunch scored eight while Lani Morrison added seven.
For Arthur Christian, Alexa Franklin scored 37 points.
Cumberland 10 4 7 13 — 34
Okaw Valley 6 16 11 11 — 44
Cumberland: J. Brown: 3-0–7; S. Robinson: 1-0–2; M. Scott: 1-1–3; A. Becker: 0-1–1; S. Carr: 2-3–7; Z. Mitchell: 4-6–14.
Rebounds: J. Brown: 2; H. Brassard: 1; S. Robinson: 1; M. Scott: 1; A. Becker: 3; K. Stults: 1; S. Carr: 9; Z. Mitchell: 8.
Assists: Z. Mitchell: 2; J. Brown: 1; H. Brassard: 1; M. Scott: 1.
Steals: Z. Mitchell: 1; A. Becker: 2; J. Brown: 3.
