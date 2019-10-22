The Effingham Lady Hearts defeated the Mattoon Green Wave Monday 25-17, 23-25, 25-19.
Alexis Chrappa had 13 kills while Jacy Boatman had 12. Kennedy Sowell had seven.
Taylor O’Dell had 19 assists, while Hayley Diveley had 14. Boatman also had 21 digs while Chrappa and Olivia Martin each had 17.
Dieterich 2, Oblong 1
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons used a 10-kill night from Gabi Hardiek to help defeat Oblong Tuesday.
Emily Bloemer had 11 assists and five aces. Allie Poe also had five aces.
Kaitlyn Boerngen had 14 digs.
Olney 2, South Central 0
The South Central Cougars fell to Richland County 25-16, 25-19. Halle Smith had six kills while Sydnee Garrett had three.
Madyson Magnus had 10 assists and four aces.
Cumberland 2, Teutopolis 0
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes fell to the Cumberland Lady Pirates. 25-23, 25-20.
Erica Michels led the Lady Shoes with 11 kills, while Ciara Roepke had nine kills. Kelsey Deters had 16 assists.
Holly Heuerman had 11 digs while Michels had 10.
For the Pirates, Katelyn Yaw had eight kills while Madison Hendrix had six and two blocks.
Ivy Ayers had 11 digs while Yaw had nine.
Olney 2, St. Anthony 0
The St. Anthony Bulldogs fell to Olney Monday 25-19, 25-16.
Ada Rozene had nine kills while Lucy Fearday had seven.
Kyra Swearingen had 15 assists.
Martinsville 2, Dieterich 0
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons fell to Martinsville 26-24, 28-25.
Gabi Hardiek tallied nine kills and five assists. Emily Bloemer had six assists. Kaitlyn Boerngen and Molly Niemerg each had eight digs.
Newton 2, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 0
The Newton Lady Eagles improved to 26-8 on the season after defeating the Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 25-10, 25-22.
Renee Probst had 15 kills, while Brooke Hansen had six.
Maddi Hemrich had 24 assists and Kelsi Geltz had 10 digs. Probst had eight.
The Eagles will head to Paris for the Little Illini Conference Championship.
Mackinzee Reynolds had seven kills for the Hatchets and eight digs. Hannah Hayes had seven digs and four kills. Hayes also had six assists. Lexi Domzalski had five.
Paris 2, Neoga 0
The Neoga Lady Indians fell to Paris Monday 25-11, 25-16.
Olivia Titus had three kills, while Elizabeth Titus had four assists. Ella Shuller had three.
Trista Moore had three blocks.
St. Elmo/Brownstown 2, Ramsey 0
The Eagles of St. Elmo/Brownstown defeated Ramsey 2-0.
Vayda Smith had seven kills and Natalie Oberlink had six.
Kalea Yagow had 11 assists and 10 digs. Smith had 15.
