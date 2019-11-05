The Altamont Lady Indians will meet the Lady Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Wednesday for the third time this season after winning both previous meetings.
However this matchup will have heavier implications, with a trip to the Bridgebort (Red Hill) Super-sectional on the line.
The first meeting came back on Sept. 12, with the Lady Indians defeating the Lady Hatchets 25-22, 25-21.
The second meeting came in the National Trail Conference Tournament championship game, when the Lady Indians defeated the Lady Hatchets 25-11, 25-14.However, the Lady Hatchets were without primary outside hitter Mackinzee Reynolds for that contest.
“Reynolds is hitting so good now at the end of the season,” said head coach Ronda Schlechte. “We struggled with that consistency early on after moving her to the outside. But she’s doing really well and we’re playing the net really well.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times. Both times we’ve played them I think we’ve mentally let down. I think with her being back and with the way our other hitters are playing, we have a shot as long as we can get a couple more of my starters back for Wednesday.”
Anna Schlechte has been nursing an ankle injury, while Karlie Bean re-aggravated a stress fracture after twisting it in practice Sunday.
“[Bean] looked like she could’ve moved if I needed her to,” Schlechte said. “She’s moving better than Anna.”
The Lady Indians come in off an emotional win over Tri-County, who many of the players on the volleyball team remember from last basketball season, when Tri-County ended Altamont’s playoff run.
Altamont entered the sectional as one of the two No. 1 seeds, with dominant wins over St. Elmo/Brownstown and South Central at the Farina regional to earn a record of 30-7-1 to this point.
“We’re just going to work on playing defense and working around a block and making sure we’re being light on our feet,” said Indians head coach Scott Klingler.
The Hatchets however had an uphill climb to say the least to get to this point. Being sent to the Cerro Gordo regional as a No. 7 seed, they defeated Decatur Lutheran to earn a game against the sectional’s other No. 1 seed in Broadlands (Heritage), which the Hatchets upset 25-12, 25-23 before defeating Moweaqua (Central A&M) in the regional final.
“The girls know what to expect,” Schlechte said. “Most of these girls played last year with our seniors who left. They kind of set that tone. Coming in as freshmen, they’re expected to do what we can do. They’re coming through for me.
“Sometimes we get a little timid and we start letting everyone else decide who’s going to take the ball instead of us calling the ball. We can let down at any given time just like any other team. Expectation is huge and they know that I like to win and we’re not ready to end the season just yet.”
