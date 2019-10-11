The St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs took first place at the IHSA Class 1A Effingham (St. Anthony) Regional with a score of 331.
Macy Ludwig led the way with a 76 and was the medalist for the event.
Ellie Wegman and Reagan Westendorf each shot 83. Lauren Schwing shot 89, while Morgan Schuette and Nina Hakman each shot 92.
The Effingham Lady Hearts placed third. Ava Boehm shot 82, Morgan Krouse 84, Kennedy Collier 86, Anna Sigg 96. Jaelyn Boone shot 107 and Anna Hirtzel 122.
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes placed eighth. Averie Bushue led advancing individuals with a 79.
Maggie Koester shot 118, Alaina Helmink 130, and Abigail Wortman 138.
ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL 9, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL 0
Singles
No. 1 – Emilee Mossman, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Rachel Thomas, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 8-0, -, -;
No. 2 – Allison Kowalke, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Meleah Hackett, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 8-0, -, -;
No. 3 – Averee Greene, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Abigail Geisler, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 8-0, -, -;
No. 4 – Catherine Willenborg, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Maggie Goetten, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 8-0, -, -;
No. 5 – Caroline Deters, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Lexie Madlem, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 8-5, -, -;
No. 6 – Ali Adams, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Hannah Larson, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 8-1, -, -;
Doubles
No. 1 – Allison Kowalke – Averee Greene, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Rachel Thomas – Abigail Geisler, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 8-2, -, -;
No. 2 – Caroline Mcdevitt – Catherine Willenborg, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Meleah Hackett – Maggie Goetten, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 8-4, -, -;
No. 3 – Peyton Sehy – Caroline Mcdevitt, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Lexie Madlem – Hannah Larson, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 85-0, -, -;
EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL 1, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL 8
Singles
No. 1 – Sarah Staller, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL def. Caroline Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 0-6, 1-6, -;
No. 2 – Riley Arend, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Mia Hargis, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4, 6-4, -;
No. 3 – Lucy List, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL def. Lydia Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 0-6, 0-6, -;
No. 4 – Ella Dorfmueller, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL def. Riley Seachrist, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 4-6, 2-6, -;
No. 5 – Alysha Clements, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL def. Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 2-6, 1-6, -;
No. 6 – Stevee Walker, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL def. Chloe Aden, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 0-6, 1-6, -;
Doubles
No. 1 – Alysha Clements – Lucy List, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL def. Lydia Kull – Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 3-6, 0-6, -;
No. 2 – Ella Dorfmueller – Stevee Walker, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL def. Caroline Kull – Riley Seachrist, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 2-6, 2-6, -;
No. 3 – Mia Hargis – Sarah Staller, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL def. Gracie Kroenlein – Aila Woomer, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 2-6, 1-6, -;
“In between our singles and Doubles matches we honored Caroline Kull and Riley Seachrist. Unfortunately each senior fell in their singles match and then they played together in doubles for the first time, but fell to Robinson at the No. 2 doubles spot,” said head coach Erik Williamson. “It’s been a pleasure to coach both of these girls and they’ve been important players in our success and they will surely be missed. We have a match on Tuesday at Flora before we begin post season play at the sectional tournament hosted by St. Anthony.”
Ramsey 2, Dieterich 1
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons were defeated by Ramsey Thursday 24-26, 26-24, 25-23.
Gabi Hardiek had 17 kills, while Emily Bloemer had 17 assists. Hardiek also had 13 digs, while Kaitlyn Boerngen had 11 digs and Molly Niemerg had 10.
