The St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs took first place at their own invitational Thursday with a team score of 154.
Macy Ludwig finished second overall with a score of 36, while Ellie Wegman of St. Anthony and Ava Boehm of Effingham tied for third with a 37.
Rounding out the Bulldogs scores were Morgan Schuette with a 39, Nina Hakman 42 and Lauren Schwing 44.
Effingham shot 171 as a team on the day. After Boehm, Kennedy Collier shot a 40, Morgan Krouse 45 and Anna Sigg 49.
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes shot a 214. Averie Bushue shot 40, while Alaina Helmink shot 56, Maggie Koester and Abigail Wortman each shot 59.
Baseball
St. Anthony 12, Webber 0 F/5
The St. Anthony Bulldogs crushed Webber Thursday by scoring three runs in each of the four innings at the plate.
Davis Tingley had two hits including a double and two RBI, while Will Hoene also drove in two.
Brody Niebrugge was 2-for-2 with a triple and RBI. Jack Hoene, Kaden Fearday, Aaron Webb, Logan Antrim and Brock Hansen each drove in a run.
Seth Hotze earned the win on the mound, allowing just two hits and no runs over four innings while striking out six.
Volleyball
Teutopolis 2, St. Anthony 1
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes rallied from a set down to defeat the St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs Thursday 24-26, 25-16, 25-19.
Erica Michels had a team-best 17 kills, while Ciara Repking had 10 and 13 digs.
Hannah Rodgers had 20 assists and five aces. Holly Heuerman had 12 digs.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Ada Rozene had nine kills while Lucy Fearday had four. Kyra Swearingen had 16 assists.
Taylorville 2, Effingham 0
The Effingham Lady Hearts fell to Taylorville Thursday in Apollo Conference play 25-19, 25-17.
Sam Urch had five kills while Alexis Chrappa had four. Hayley Diveley had 10 assists and seven digs.
Olivia Martin had 11 digs while Chrappa had nine.
Altamont 2, Dieterich 0
The Altamont Lady Indians defeated Dieterich Thursday 25-23, 25-19.
Taylor Mette and Brooke Runge each had six kills while Rachel Jackman had five.
Ellie McManaway had 16 assists.
For Dieterich, Gabi Hardiek led with seven kills and four assists. Emily Bloemer also had four assists.
Hardiek and Molly Niemerg each had two aces. Niemerg and Alli Poe each had five digs.
