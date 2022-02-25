Jeff Kyle never expected to receive such high praise, even though his work has done the talking for him.
An Effingham native and current junior high cross-country, basketball, and track and field head coach at Unity Junior High School in Tolono, Illinois, Kyle recently received the 2021 Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Outstanding Middle School Coaches Award.
“It was pretty cool,” Kyle said. “They just started doing this four or five years ago, and they’ve always had the high school Hall of Fame and all that, but there’s never been anything from the junior high level for coaching. It’s humbling. There are a lot of really good coaches out there at the junior high level, and this is kind of their niche, kind of like what I’ve found now.”
Kyle received the honor in early January at the Westin Hotel in Lombard, Illinois. He was the second Effingham native to win the honor, joining former junior high head coach Steve Pickett, who won it in 2020.
“I’m extremely proud,” said Pickett of Kyle. “I can’t believe that two people from Effingham have won that because it’s an award given to coaches from all over the state of Illinois; it’s amazing.”
Pickett coached at the junior high for 23 years.
Kyle, a 1984 graduate of Effingham High School, has been a coach at Unity for 31 years. He’s had two separate stints at the school.
“I started out doing junior high cross-country, basketball, and track and did that for about 8-10 years,” Kyle said. “Then, I moved everything up to the high school level, and then in the middle of that 31 years, I took 10 years off as my family grew. I have four daughters, and as they got into sports, I started doing things like tee-ball and soccer and all that kind of stuff. In the past 10-12 years, I’ve gotten back into the coaching side of things, so I’m kind of back where I started; I’ve gone full-circle doing junior high cross-country, basketball, and track.”
Over his time at Unity, Kyle has built one of the more respectable cross-country programs in the entire state.
Kyle said that he’s had 21 teams finish in the top five at the Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) state meet, has won eight state championships, and has coached runners that have gone on to earn numerous individual accolades, too.
“I’ve had 63 all-state runners, and I’ve had two individual champions over the years. I’ve had one boy, and then this past season, I had a girl who was the overall individual state champion, and she had the fastest time of all three divisions.”
However, Kyle won’t take all of the credit for the continued success. He does give a lot to his former junior high coach, who taught him lessons that he still teaches to his kids to this day.
“I have really good memories from junior high track with Coach Pickett,” Kyle said. “He blended the having fun and getting kids out and made it the thing to do, which it was back then. I look at things today that I do as a coach that we did when we were in junior high back then. For example, he wanted everybody to try all the events because you never know what you’re good at if you don’t try. A lot of times, and I deal with this as we get ready to start our track season, I have kids all the time saying, ‘I don’t want to try that or I don’t want to do this,’ and I say, ‘Just try it,’ because you never know until you try it.
“Myself personally, I was a distance runner, but there was one of those days when I was at the junior high, and he would set up the high jump pit on the basketball court, and he told everybody to go out and give it a shot. I wasn’t great at it, but I had fun, and it was another event for me to practice and score a point once in a while in it.”
Kyle said that he hadn’t seen Pickett since high school until the day of the clinic.
Additionally, Kyle didn’t expect to receive what was in his mailbox — which took him aback — when he headed into his office that same day.
“I had taken a half-day off from school, but I was in in the morning, and I checked my mailbox, and there was a note there,” Kyle said. “I got a hand-written note from Coach Pickett in the mail; that really made my week to be able to receive that congratulatory note from him.”
Kyle currently resides in Mahomet, Illinois, with his wife, Jill. He has four kids: Hannah (25), Abby (21), Rachel (21), and Sarah (17).
