GIRLS CLASS 1A STATE AT RED TAIL RUN GOLF COURSE
Addie Krouse carded a team-low 77 for St. Anthony on the first day of Class 1A State Friday.
The freshman shot a two-over-par 38 on the front and followed up with a three-over-par 39 on the back. She had a birdie on the par-3 fifth hole and a birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
Overall, the Bulldogs shot a 346 as a team. They currently stand in seventh place, making the eight-team cut for the second day of the tournament.
Behind Krouse was junior Lauren Schwing, who also had a round in the 70s, with a six-over-par 78. She shot a one-over-par 37 on the front and a 41 on the back.
Schwing had birdies on the par-4 sixth hole and the par-4 12th hole.
As for the final two scores that made the total, senior Ellie Wegman came in with a 95, while junior Maddy Brummer finished with a 96.
Mt. Carmel leads the field after the first day. The Golden Aces shot a 302.
Freshman Emily Gottman carded an even-par 72 to lead the team.
Meanwhile, juniors Alexis Wymer and Madelyn Young came in with four-over-par rounds of 76, and junior Lillian Gottman finished her day with a six-over-par 78 to make up the team total.
Sitting seven shots behind Mt. Carmel is Marquette Catholic at 309, led by senior Gracie Piar, who finished with a seven-under-par round of 65.
As for the three other scores, senior Audrey Cain shot a three-over-par 75; senior Clancy Maag fired an 83, and junior Ava Bartosiak shot an 86.
Rounding out the top-three teams in the tournament was Chicago Latin with a 333, led by senior Pickle Coleman, who finished with a three-over-par 75.
The final day of the tournament continues tomorrow.
Brummer tees off at 9:51 a.m. with Massac County's Katie Frazine, Wheaton St. Francis' Leah Grivetti, and Boylan Catholic's Morgan Canova.
Wegman tees off at 10 a.m. with Massac County's Izzy Hawes, Wheaton St. Francis' Sarah Grivetti, and Boylan Catholic's Tessa Lawson.
Schwing tees off at 10:09 a.m. with Massac County's Elise Coakley, Boylan Catholic's Eva Greenberg, and Wheaton St. Francis' Katherine Lilly.
Concluding the top-four scorers for St. Anthony is Krouse, who tees off at 10:18 a.m. with Boylan Catholic's Ella Greenberg, Wheaton St. Francis' Emmy Hollarbush, and Massac County's Josie Walker.
BOYS CLASS 1A STATE AT PRAIRIE VISTA GOLF COURSE
An unlikely duo sits atop the leaderboard for St. Anthony after the first day of Class 1A State.
Freshmen Joey Trupiano and Dakota Flaig, playing in the No. 4 and 5 spots, respectively, carded two of the three lowest rounds on the team. Trupiano shot a three-over-par 75 and Flaig shot a six-over-par 78, tying senior Thomas Chojnicki for the second-best score.
Trupiano finished with a one-over-par 37 on the front — bogeying the first hole — and a two-over-par 38 on the back. He birdied the par-5 16th hole.
Flaig finished with a two-over-par 38 on the front and a four-over-par 40 on the back. He birdied three of his first four holes along with the par-5 16th.
As for the final two scores, Chojnicki — who also shot 78 — shot two-over-par on the front and four-over-par on the back. He birdied the par-3 15th.
Lastly, sophomore Lane Ludwig shot seven-over-par 79.
Overall, the Bulldogs shot a 310 and are eight shots behind Vandalia, who leads after the first day with a 302.
IC Catholic is in second at 306, and North Shore Country Day is in third at 308.
The final day of the tournament continues tomorrow.
Ludwig tees off at 9:42 a.m. with North Shore Country Day's Dusty Karmin, Vandalia's Jonah Beesley, and IC Catholic's PJ Wisniewski.
Flaig tees off at 9:51 a.m. with Vandalia's Conner McCall, North Shore Country Day's Luke Madigan, and IC Catholic's Zazz Atendido.
Chojnicki tees off at 10 a.m. with Vandalia's Dylan Halford, North Shore Country Day's Max Greenberg-Winnick, and IC Catholic's Nick Zanoni.
Trupiano tees off at 10:09 a.m. with Vandalia's Chase Laack, IC Catholic's Jann Atendido, and North Shore Country Day's Robbie Black.
