Addie Krouse took first place among individuals, while Effingham finished one shot shy of coming home with a plaque at a Class 1A Regional at Charleston Country Club Thursday.
Krouse finished with a five-over-par round of 77, five shots clear of the second-place individual.
The St. Anthony sophomore shot a two-over-par 38 on the front nine and a three-over-par 39 on the back.
“It was a lot of up-and-down,” Krouse said. “I had to fight, and I struggle with not being positive all the time, and that’s one thing that I always have to fight every round; I have to laugh at myself and think positively.”
One thing that helps that positive thinking is making birdie putts, which Krouse did three times. She birdied the fifth, 13th, and 16th holes.
On the 16th hole, Krouse hit her drive right down the middle of the fairway before a wayward second shot had her punch out back into the fairway.
From there, Krouse hit a 3-wood right on target with the pin before making her birdie. She then finished the round with back-to-back pars to end the day.
Overall, St. Anthony finished in a tie for fourth place. The Bulldogs fired a team score of 396, losing to North Mac in a scorecard playoff.
Senior Madison Brummer finished second on St. Anthony with a round of 98. Sophomore Mia Schwing was third with a final round of 106, and junior Sydney Kibler was fourth with a final round of 115.
While St. Anthony didn’t make the cut to advance, Effingham did.
The Flaming Hearts shot a team score of 378.
Senior Marah Kirk finished with a final round of 90. She carded a 12-over-par 48 on the front nine and a six-over-par 42 on the back, while senior Ella Niebrugge shot a final round of 93, senior Anna Hirtzel shot a 95, and senior Marissa Allie shot a 100.
The two scores that didn’t count toward the team total were junior Elena Niebrugge’s 102 and freshman Ella Tuman’s 112.
Teutopolis also competed in the regional, finishing sixth with a team score of 416.
Freshman Halle Bushue finished with a final round of 101. Seniors Alaina Helmink and Abigail Wortman fired final rounds of 102. Freshman Brileigh Bloemer shot a final round of 111. Senior Mollie Koester fired a final round of 120, and senior Josie Deters fired a final round of 126.
As for other local individuals, Altamont sophomore Sophia Pearcy shot a 104 to finish in a tie for 27th, and sophomore Gabby Weishaar finished 59th with a 146.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.