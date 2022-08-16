Addie Krouse and Madison Brummer were the low individuals at the 15th Annual Charleston 9-Hole Scramble Monday.
St. Anthony's sophomore-senior duo fired a 37 — winning by a scorecard playoff over Mahomet-Seymour's Ainsley Winters and Kayle McKinney — at Charleston Country Club. Their efforts helped lift the Bulldogs to a third-place finish at the event. St. Anthony lost to Effingham, who was second, by way of a playoff.
"We played well," Krouse said. "We strategized and discussed the order and did pretty well keeping the ball in play."
Mt. Zion won the event with a 79.
The Lady Braves top individuals were Emma Espinoza and Kennedy Highley, who shot a 38. That number was good for fourth individually.
The Flaming Hearts' top individuals were senior Anna Hirtzel and junior Elena Niebrugge, who also shot a 38, but lost in a scorecard playoff to finish fifth.
As for the other two duos, seniors Marah Kirk and Ella Niebrugge fired a 42, while senior Marissa Allie and freshman Ella Tuman shot a 44.
For St. Anthony, outside of Krouse and Brummer, junior Sydney Kibler and sophomore Mia Schwing shot a 43.
The Bulldogs' quartet edged Mahomet-Seymour in the team total by four shots. M-S finished with an 84, defeating fifth-place Salem by a scorecard playoff.
Charleston finished sixth, winning by a playoff over seventh-place Paris and eighth-place Mattoon; Sullivan finished 10th with a 94; Champaign Central finished 11th with a 98, and Pana finished 12th with a 112.
Teutopolis also competed in the event, finishing ninth with a score of 90.
Freshman Halle Bushue and senior Abigail Wortman were the low individuals for the Lady Shoes, carding a 43. Seniors Mollie Koester and Alaina Helmink followed them with a 47, and freshman Brileigh Bloemer and senior Josie Deters finished third with a 54.
The event had proximity award winners, as well.
Elena Niebrugge won the "Longest Putt" and "Longest Drive" competitions, while Charleston's Bailey Wolf won the "Drive Closest to the Center Line" and Paris' Kaitlyn Coombes won "Closest to the Pin."
