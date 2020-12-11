The Illinois PGA Foundation announced the winners of both the Don Pieper Scholarship Award and the 2020 Oscar Miles Scholarship.
Former Effingham golfer Morgan Krouse was honored with the Don Pieper scholarship. She is currently a freshman at Lake Land College. The scholarship may be renewed annually throughout the student’s college education.
“Morgan was one of the leaders we had when she was a senior,” said Effingham head coach Jerry Trigg. “I had Morgan is softball too. Anything we had to do to promote the team, Morgan was always there.
“She was probably the first one to sign up with anything we needed to do. She was always there to help out. You could always count on her. If I needed to get the word out about something with the team, I’d call Morgan.”
Krouse was a part of the Effingham Lady Hearts’ first ever trip to state in 2019. Krouse shot an 88 at state, which was the team’s second best score on the day.
“There was never any doubt about her talent, it was about putting it together at the right time,” Trigg said. “She was a very hard worker and was always trying to get better, so it wasn’t a big surprise to me when she played well during the regional and sectional to help us get to state.”
While Krouse isn’t playing golf at Lake Land, Trigg knows that the traits that made her a good golfer, teammate and leader are also traits that will make her successful in life.
“It doesn’t matter what she goes into,” Trigg said. “She’s going to be the best at whatever she attempts to go after. She’ll be one of the leaders, that’s for sure.”
Back in 2004, an anonymous donor pledged funds to the Illinois PGA Foundation to create the two scholarships. Don Pieper was the Merit Club’s PGA Director of Golf.
The Don Pieper Scholarship Award is to encourage and promote higher education goals for close relatives of Illinois PGA Members who have demonstrated a high level of academic achievement. her father Tim Krouse is a PGA official.
Also, any individual who lives within the geographic boundaries of the Illinois PGA Section and is currently enrolled in a pro golf management program at one of the PGA’s accredited colleges or universities are also eligible.
