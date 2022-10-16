Emily Kowalke took home first place in singles competition, while Olivia Hemmen and Anna Probst won the doubles championship at a Class 1A Sectional hosted by St. Anthony over the weekend.
Kowalke defeated Paris' Savanna Reed (6-0, 6-0) in the second round and Effingham's Gracie Kroenlein (6-2, 6-0) in the third round on Friday, and Decatur St. Teresa's Colleen Larry (6-1, 6-3) in the semifinals Saturday before advancing to the championship.
Kowalke then defeated Robinson's Annie List (6-2, 6-4) to become a sectional singles champion.
"It was hard-earned. I played my best," Kowalke said. "I played [List] before this year and beat her in a tiebreaker, so I knew it would be tougher; I knew it would be my hardest competition."
Kowalke, List, Larry, and Mattoon's Lily Gregory all advanced to the Class 1A State Final by advancing to Saturday.
As for doubles action, Hemmen and Probst defeated Shelbyville's Koehler and Kirkbride (6-0, 6-0) in the second round and Casey-Westfield's Ellie Shull and Lucy Moore (6-0, 6-1) in the third round on Friday, and Paris' Lily Graham and Kimber Calvert in the semifinals Saturday before advancing to the championship, where they defeated St. Anthony's Ellie Link and Mia Kinkelaar (6-0, 7-5) to become sectional doubles champions.
"It means a lot. Olivia and I have worked hard for it, and it's pretty exciting," Probst said.
"I'm excited. I know what to expect a little more; I'm not quite as nervous, but I still am," Hemmen added.
The State Final begins Thursday and ends Saturday in the Chicagoland area.
See below for full results from the sectional.
SINGLES
Round 1
Gracie Kroenlein (Effingham) def. Mackenzie Herlinger (Casey-Westfield) 6-0, 6-0.
Madison Mapes (Effingham) def. Gadielle Velasco (Mt. Zion) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Round 2
Emily Kowalke (St. Anthony) def. Savanna Reed (Paris) 6-0, 6-0.
Gracie Kroenlein (Effingham) def. Christine Pschirrer (Charleston) 6-2, 6-1.
Julian Hemmen (Teutopolis) def. Angelina Henderson (Mt. Zion) 6-2, 6-2.
Liv Hoene (St. Anthony) def. Emerson Barrett (Paris) 6-1, 6-0.
Annie List (Robinson) def. Madison Mapes (Effingham) 6-1, 6-1.
Jada Buehnerkemper (Teutopolis) def. Aleah Wallis (Shelbyville) 6-0, 6-2.
Round 3
Emily Kowalke (St. Anthony) def. Gracie Kroenlein (Effingham) 6-2, 6-0.
Julian Hemmen (Teutopolis) def. Colleen Larry (Decatur St. Teresa) 6-1, 6-2.
Annie List (Robinson) def. Liv Hoene (St. Anthony) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Lily Gregory (Mattoon) def. Jada Buehnerkemper (Teutopolis) 6-3, 7-5.
Semifinals
Emily Kowalke (St. Anthony) def. Colleen Larry (Decatur St. Teresa) 6-1, 6-3.
Championship
Emily Kowalke (St. Anthony) def. Annie List (Robinson) 6-2, 6-4.
DOUBLES
Round 1
Madelyn Brown/Laura Schmidt (St. Anthony) def. Gracie Willingham/Kam Lathrop (Mattoon) 6-2, 6-3.
Josie Drees/Lauren Heuerman (Teutopolis) def. Tessa Ashley/Kaylie Hutton (Charleston) 6-0, 6-0.
Round 2
Olivia Hemmen/Anna Probst (Teutopolis) def. Koehler/Kirkbride (Shelbyville) 6-0, 6-0.
Ellie Shull/Lucy Moore (Casey-Westfield) def. Ella Seaman/Kaitlyn Parker (Effingham) 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.
Allison Bradford/Audrey Bradford (Mt. Zion) def. Madelyn Brown/Laura Schmidt (St. Anthony) 7-5, 6-2.
Aila Woomer/Izzy Volpi (Teutopolis) def. Josie Drees/Lauren Heuerman (Teutopolis) 7-6, 3-6, 6-3.
Ellie Link/Mia Kinkelaar (St. Anthony) def. Vinathi Marri/Katherine Combs (Decatur St. Teresa) 6-0, 6-0.
Round 3
Olivia Hemmen/Anna Probst (Teutopolis) def. Ellie Shull/Lucy Moore (Casey-Westfield) 6-0, 6-1.
Aila Woomer/Izzy Volpi (Effingham) def. Kayla Schnippel/Madison Koester (Mt. Zion) 3-6, 7-6, 6-1.
Ellie Link/Mia Kinkelaar (St. Anthony) def. Lindsey Hevron/Anna Hargrave (Robinson) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Semifinals
Olivia Hemmen/Anna Probst (Teutopolis) def. Lily Graham/Kimber Calvert (Paris) 6-2, 6-0.
Ellie Link/Mia Kinkelaar (St. Anthony) def. Aila Woomer/Izzy Volpi (Effingham) 6-4, 6-0.
Third Place
Kimber Calvert/Lily Graham (Paris) def. Aila Woomer/Izzy Volpi (Effingham) 7-5, 6-3.
Championship
Olivia Hemmen/Anna Probst (Teutopolis) def. Ellie Link/Mia Kinkelaar (St. Anthony) 6-0, 7-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.