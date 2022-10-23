Area girls' tennis players wrapped up their 2022 seasons over the weekend at the Class 1A State Final Tournament.
St. Anthony's Emily Kowalke finished with a 2-2 singles record. She defeated Belvidere's GiGi DeGennaro (6-0, 6-0) in the first round and Danville Schlarman's Maya Jenny (6-1, 6-2) in the second round before losing to Chicago Wolcott's Brooklyn Siegel (6-0, 6-2) in the third round and Chicago Latin's Taila Truska (6-3, 6-0) in the consolation fourth round.
Teutopolis' Olivia Hemmen and Anna Probst also went 2-2. The duo defeated Lemont's Abbey Lackickas and Emma Manthey (2-6, 7-5, 10-8) in the first round before losing to Danville's Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller (6-1, 7-5) in the second round. They then defeated St. Anthony's Mia Kinkelaar and Ellie Link (6-2, 6-3) in the consolation second round before losing to West Chicago Wheaton Academy's Audery Litfin and Jillian Paulson (6-2, 7-5) in the consolation third round.
As for Kinkelaar and Link, they lost to Waterloo's Teagan Nodorft and Rylee Ivers (6-0, 6-2) in the first round before defeating Chicago Heights Marian's Clare Smith and Jaidyn Bush (6-0, 6-0) in the consolation first round to set up the loss to Hemmen and Probst.
Lastly, for Effingham's Aila Woomer and Izzy Volpi, they lost to Danville's Anna Houpt and Lexi Ellis (6-0, 6-2) in the first round before defeating Oak Forest's Ali English and Katie Lis (6-2, 6-3) in the consolation first round. The two then lost to Winnetka North Shore Country Day's Danielle Savin and Anna Beth Woolf (6-4, 6-0) in the consolation second round to end the tournament at 1-2.
