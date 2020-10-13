St. Anthony’s Allison Kowalke used a strong serve to overpower and Mattoon’s Emily Stortzum 6-4, 6-0 stifling the Green Wave players strong net game Tuesday afternoon at Community Park.
Kowalke dominated the second set 6-0 stealing three of Stortzum’s service points.
“I knew I had to start off the second set strong. And get that first game. I knew I could continue after winning two games in a row after finishing the first set,” she said.
Kowalke started 30-0 before losing a service point ot Stortzum but rebounded to take the next two gaining the first game point 1-0.
“I go for more power, especially on my serves to get momentum. Which is why I tend to win more of my service games most of the time,” Kowalke said. “ I can use that momentum to win the game. Whenever my opponent is serving it’s easier for me to keep playing.”
Kowalke took Stortzum’s service points in the second game not allowing her to gain an advantage and going 2-0 in the second set.
Duplicating her first set performance, Kowalke went up 40-15 before winning the final point to gain a 3-0 second set lead.
Stortzum visibly frustrated with her serve, doublefaulted on 30-40 giving Kowalke a 4-0 lead.
Kowalke got behind 0-15 in the fifth game before serving an ace down the middle past Stortzum before taking the next three points and a 5-0 advantage.
Kowalke again took Stortzum’s service, duplicating that disadvantage by not allowing the Green Wave player to win any service points finishing the set strong, 6-0.
“I focused a little be more,” Kowalke said. “I definitely got more of my serves in on second set. I just focused on my serves and tried to aim for the spots.”
Due to the coronavirus, state tennis finals have been cancelled. Kowalke, who’s made three trips to state and finished in the top 10 in doubles last year with former St. Anthony standout Averee Greene, said she’s going to treat this weekend’s sectional differently.
“I thought its sad because it’s my senior year, but made me want to do really well at sectionals. It’s made sectionals the new state.”
In the meantime, she’ll reunite with her doubles partner Caroline McDevitt one last time who’s recovered from an injury.
“I decided to do doubles this weekend because I really wanted to play with my partner, because we’ve had a good year together and finish our senior year(together),” Kowalke said. “It kinda sucks she hurt her hamstring a while ago. I really enjoy playing with her. I’m excited to doubles with her.”
