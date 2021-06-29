Hayden Koonce sat on a 3-1 count, hoping to get a pitch he could drive.
Knowing that he had a favorable offering coming, the Shelby County Senior Legion shortstop accomplished just that, as he laced the ball past the Lincoln Post 263 right fielder for a 4-3 walk-off win at Shelbyville High School on Tuesday night.
"It was a great piece of hitting," Shelby County Senior Legion head coach Taylor Coleman said. "He wanted to swing 3-0, but I wouldn't let him. He finally got to 3-1, looking for something to drive, and he did. He put the ball down the line, deep enough for us to score the guy from second."
Koonce finished his evening 2-for-4 as Shelby County battled off the weather and improved to 4-3 on the season.
However, despite the win, Coleman believes there were areas where his team could have been better.
"I just wanted our guys to play to their full potential," Coleman said. "We should have played a lot better than we did."
Striking first, Shelby County started the game by plating a pair of runs.
First baseman Ethan Clark hit a sharp grounder to the Lincoln Post 263 shortstop, who misplayed it, allowing third baseman Bryce Bieber and Jack Allen to score.
Shelby County then loaded the bases with two outs in the frame, but nothing came of it, as Lincoln Post 263 limited the damage, inducing a fly out to retire the side.
From there, Lincoln Post 263 managed to find a way to claw right back, scoring three runs from the third to the fifth and take a 3-2 lead.
Finding itself trailing, Shelby County didn't allow momentum to shift any further.
In the home half of the fifth, Mason Miller deposited a bloop single into right field that scored Clark from third to tie the game for the second time on the evening.
Nothing shifted back toward Lincoln Post 263 after that, with pitching playing a major role.
Lincoln Post 263 only mustered one more baserunner the rest of the way, with Shelby County hurler Max Doris being one reason for their struggles.
Doris allowed one hit and struck out two batters over his two innings of work to earn the win. He also threw 70 percent of his pitches for strikes.
