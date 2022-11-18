The result may have ended with the Teutopolis girls’ basketball team winning by 14 points, but head coach Laurie Thompson was far from pleased with her team’s performance on the first day of the Centralia Tournament.
The Lady Shoes (2-0) shot 16-of-54 (29 percent) from the floor and 6-of-15 (40 percent) from the 3-point line, yet still managed to come away with a 44-30 victory.
“When we moved the ball well, we got some nice shots,” Thompson said. “There were other times when we didn’t move the ball, and you saw what happened. We missed a lot of shots, but it’s early, and at least we took them.”
Senior Emily Konkel took the most shots on the team and also made the most.
The Eastern Illinois softball signee finished with 18 points while shooting 7-of-14 from the floor.
Thompson, however, believes that she may have left some points on the court.
“She’s ready to play but has to work on finishing, and we’re not finishing,” Thompson said. “Around the basket, we’re worried about contact.”
One reason for that could have been the player on the opposite end of the court.
Lady Lions’ sophomore Amayah Doyle was a problem for Teutopolis in some regard.
The Tennessee softball commit finished with 17 points but used her frame to cause some of those shots from falling.
“Guard her and double down,” said Thompson on the game plan for Doyle. “Eventually, do a box-and-one on her, but we tried to double down on her, and she’s a good player, but once we triple and quadruple-teamed her, it helped.
“It took a while for us to get that figured out.”
Doyle scored six-consecutive points for Carterville after a Lauren Lynch basket opened the game for the Lady Lions.
Teutopolis, however, responded with a three-point barrage to take control.
The Lady Shoes hit five of their six 3-pointers in the first half. Konkel made all four of hers during that stretch, while sophomore Chloe Probst had one.
“We started the game hitting some 3s, which is good, but when they took the three away, we have to be able to figure out how to make the zone shift, find the gaps, and we’re not good at that yet,” Thompson said.
Probst was second on the team with eight points. She shot 3-of-14 from the floor.
“Chloe’s been practicing well and played well the other night,” Thompson said. “She’s consistent, which is what we want. I’d love for her to give me double digits, but she rebounds well; she’s that solid kid.”
Kaylee Niebrugge finished with seven points after a 29-point outing two nights prior. Niebrugge picked up two early fouls in the first half, forcing Thompson to sit her before she returned for the second.
Joleen Deters finished with five points, and Courtney Gibson, Katie Kremer, and Summer Wall all had two.
