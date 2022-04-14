Kayla Kocher couldn't help but smile after throwing the final pitch and inducing a groundout that secured an upset victory over state-ranked St. Anthony Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Eagles hurler pitched brilliantly in the circle, allowing three hits, two earned runs, and one walk while striking out nine Bulldogs over her seven innings of work in the hosts' 4-2 win.
"I thought it would be nice to be St. Anthony," said Kocher smiling from ear-to-ear after the game. "I know they're stacked this year, and I just wanted to have that chip on my shoulder."
The victory for the Lady Eagles marked the first time since the 2018 season that Newton got the better of St. Anthony. Both teams met in the 2019 season, with the Bulldogs winning 2-1, while neither team had the chance to play in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19 shutting down the entire spring sports season and then limiting the number of games played.
After two years of waiting, though, head coach Sara Beem finally was able to get St. Anthony on the schedule again and, ultimately, was happy they did.
Overall, Beem's team has now won three of its last four games, saying that she believes her group is in a great place at this point in the year.
"I feel like I finally found my defense and my offense put together now," Beem said. "We're rolling, and this is exactly where we need to be at this time of the year."
The only loss for Newton during this stretch was a walk-off win against Casey-Westfield — who is ranked No. 1 in Class 1A — while the two wins have come against Effingham, 3-2, and Arcola, 8-5. Even with the prior two wins bringing confidence to the dugout, though, nothing quite beats downing a team within your class and doing so in a different manner, as all of Newton's runs came off Bulldog errors.
In the first inning, Addy O'Dell started the home half of the frame with a single before Camryn Martin reached first on a bunt after an error on the St. Anthony third baseman, which allowed O'Dell to score all the way from first.
The Bulldogs, however, regrouped and didn't let any further damage happen, as starting pitcher Lucy Fearday got Kocher to ground out and Amber Russell and Lexie Grove to strike out to retire the side.
St. Anthony then had its first chance to even the score in the top of the second, but instead, Kocher worked around a single to Maddie Kibler and a walk to Sydney Kibler by striking out Fearday, Stacie Vonderheide, and Anna Faber to end the frame.
Newton then responded in the top of the second with another run to make it 2-0, after Bailee Frichtl reached first after an error on the pitcher.
Fearday, though, went on to get Allie Stanley to ground out and Ava Kessler to fly out before Lilly Kessler delivered in the nine-hole with a base hit that scored Frichtl to make the total.
As is the case with most quality opponents, though, you can never keep them down for long, and that was the case for the Bulldogs, as they would finally strike in the top of the third.
After Kocher got Abbi Hatton to strikeout to start the inning, she would then surrender a base hit to Cameran Rios and a two-run home run to summer ball teammate Addie Wernsing that evened the game, 2-2.
At that point, it looked like momentum had gradually shifted to the other side of the diamond, but instead, all Kocher did from there was make sure that didn't happen.
Following the two-run top of the third, Newton added its third run after a pair of St. Anthony errors in the bottom of the third to retake the lead.
Kocher started the frame by reaching on an error by the Bulldogs shortstop, while Amber Russell reached on the second error by the St. Anthony third baseman, which allowed Kocher to score.
The Lady Eagles would then add its fourth and final run in the bottom of the sixth while Kocher continued to shut down a potent Bulldogs lineup.
From the third inning until the end, Kocher retired 14-straight batters.
"I had to keep spinning the ball, and I couldn't let up," Kocher said. "I had to keep going all seven innings."
Kocher threw 100 pitches, 63 for strikes.
Meanwhile, for the guests, Fearday wasn't too shabby in her own right. She allowed five hits and walked two batters while striking out seven over six innings.
"She mixes well," Beem said. "It's always a different speed, and I told the girls to see it longer — we have fast hands and have to put the ball in play — which is exactly what we did today. We caused them to have quite a few errors."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.