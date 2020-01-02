The Effingham Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest will be held on Sunday, January 19. Registration is from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. with the free throw shoot starting at 1 p.m. at the Richard E. Workman Sports and Wellness Complex.
ALL boys and girls ages 9 to 14 (age as of Jan. 1) are welcome to compete. The winners will go on to the District Free Throw Contest on Jan. 26.
New co-chairs are needed for the Free Throw Contest. If interested, please give Greg Koester a call at (217) 821-7731.
