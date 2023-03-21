NEOGA — Kim Romack wouldn’t want to be the coach alongside anyone other than Seth James.
The duo has been together since Romack took over in 2012 and, together, has seen the Neoga girls basketball program rise to new heights. Heights neither ever dreamed possible.
“To talk about that man. He means the world to me,” Romack said. “He’s been a huge role model for me since I was — somewhat — of an athlete in high school. I knew my role on that team and he allowed me to embrace that role. So, when the opportunity came up to be a head coach, I knew exactly who I wanted beside me. He’s been the biggest mentor, both professionally as well as with other things in my life.
“My parents rate up their pretty high and then he’s right behind them.”
The 2023 Effingham Daily News Girls Basketball Coach of the Year, Romack started her coaching junior by helping James when she was a student at Eastern Illinois University.
Since then, Romack has helped guide Neoga to the most wins (32) the program has ever had, one year removed from the second most wins (29) in the program’s history.
Romack knows that she wouldn’t be able to accomplish much without the services of James right beside her.
James, though, is just happy to be along for the ride.
“I couldn’t ask for a more wonderful situation,” James said. “No. 1 to be together and work together, but the success we’ve had recently is icing on the cake, too. She does a wonderful job, represents (Neoga) well and is a great role model for the kids. They need to see a strong woman like Kim in charge and be the boss.
“I think that’s something that they don’t maybe pick up now, but as they get older and look back on it, it’ll be significant for them.”
One such player that does pick that up, though, is senior Sydney Hakman.
Hakman calls Romack “one of my moms.”
“I’m going to miss her a lot. She’s taught all of us so much and she calls us all her ‘kids,’” Hakman said. “She is one of my moms.”
Players like Hakman don’t always come around, though, which makes this senior class all the more special to Romack.
“There are good athletes that go through programs all the time. But I have good athletes that are good humans,” Romack said. “They do things in their community; they represent their school; they represent their families; they will go on to do wonderful things in life just because of the people they are. We hope to teach them a few life lessons along the way, but it comes from their support from home, their families and this community. We’re just turning out wonderful human beings.”
This year’s senior class for Neoga includes Hakman, Sydney Richards, Allison Worman and Karly McKinney.
The rare thing about those four is that they are all four-year basketball players, something Romack believes is uncommon nowadays.
“Girls basketball, in general, you look at a lot of schools and they’re not getting kids to stay out for four years, so to have four seniors this year means a lot to us,” Romack said. “It’s big for our program. I think the most we’ve ever had — since I’ve been the head coach — is five or six in a graduating class, so being able to have those four girls and being here for the entire stretch of their high school career.
“They’ve had that opportunity to play together through the JV and varsity levels and represent well.”
Before the quartet of Richards, Hakman, Worman and McKinney, Avery Fearday and Trista Moore were in that role, making for a healthy program.
“We’ve had a good program for several years. Our seniors and juniors do a good job of being leaders for our younger kids and that sets the example for them as they get into that role to be leaders themselves,” Romack said. “They’ve had people to look up to the last several years and take that, but they make it their own, too.”
Having players know their roles on the team — just as Romack did when she played under James — aids the program, as well.
“Everybody has a role,” Romack said. “Whether you are in the game, get limited minutes, are a starter, score, or a defender, everybody has their own role and we work hard to make sure that our kids understand and appreciate their roles. We’re always an open book if they have questions, but we will also be very honest with them.
“We have that relationship with our kids.”
That goes into the development of players, too, an area that Romack and James know how to do better than most.
“We see where they come in as sixth graders and wonder, ‘What are we ever going to do? How are we going to make it?’ But, just developing them over time, we’ve got some good youth programs that have started in the last few years, but before that, junior high was the first experience they were getting,” Romack said. “We were able to start developing them in junior high and to see where they went from a sixth grader to a senior with their abilities, but what we focus on more importantly is the people they are when they leave here.”
