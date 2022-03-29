Sydney Kibler was two batters away from perfection Monday afternoon against Flora.
The sophomore hurler went the distance for the St. Anthony softball team, allowing zero hits and zero runs in the Bulldogs’ 6-0 win over the Wolfgals. The lone mistake on her part was a walk in the top of the fifth inning; St. Anthony (3-1) also made an error in the top of the seventh, allowing just the second baserunner to reach.
Overall, Kibler was masterful in the circle in her second start of the season.
Kibler faced 23 batters for the game, striking out 12 of them.
But it wasn’t only her pitching that propelled the team. Kibler also produced with the bat in her hands, going 2-for-3 with a double.
The Bulldogs finished the game with 11 hits and scored runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings.
St. Anthony scored two in the bottom of the third.
Cameran Rios started the inning with a base hit. She later advanced to second after a stolen base and scored the first run of the contest on an RBI single by Addie Wernsing.
Hailey Niebrugge would then follow up Wernsing’s single with one of her own before Lucy Fearday popped out to second base for the first out of the frame.
Then, following the popout, Maddie Kibler made it 2-0 on a base hit to right field that scored Wernsing before a pair of flyouts ended the frame.
The Bulldogs didn’t stop there, though.
St. Anthony gave Sydney Kibler all of the run support that she needed after the third but, for good measure, added on in the next two frames.
Abbi Hatton started the bottom of the fourth by drawing a walk.
Then, after Rios lined out to left field for the second out of the frame, Wernsing singled to advance Hatton to third before Niebrugge drove both Hatton and Wernsing in on a double to right field to make it 4-0.
The Bulldogs then plated two more in the fifth to make the 6-0 final.
Sydney Kibler started the inning with a base hit to left field.
Stacie Vonderheide then hit a groundball to third base. However, the infielder couldn’t control the ball, allowing Adysen Rios — who courtesy ran for Sydney Kibler — to reach third and Vonderheide to reach first, which led to Anna Faber driving both runners in on a base hit after Vonderheide advanced to second on defensive indifference.
UP NEXT
St. Anthony is supposed to play at Bulldog Field against National Trail Conference foe South Central today at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.